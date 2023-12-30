Al Taee vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Al Taee vs Al-Ittihad
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Taee vs Al-Ittihad as well as the latest information from the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Al Taee vs Al-Ittihad?
If you want to watch the Al Taee vs Al-Ittihad match live on television, it can be followed on Fox Sports 2.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Al Taee vs Al-Ittihad match in Saudi Pro League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Al-Ittihad player
Karim Benzema in his first full season in Saudi Arabia has 12 goals and five assists in 20 games. The French striker and former Real Madrid player has scored or assisted in four of his last five matches.
Watch out for this A-Taee player
After the loss of top scorer Mensah to a double yellow card in the last game, Dutchman Virgil Misidjan will be the key player. The 30-year-old striker signed for the club this past summer as a free agent after playing for Twente. He has two goals and one assist to his name this season.
News - Al Ittihad
They have three defeats in a row and have also lost their last three matches in the local league. After losing in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup, they have returned in a bad dynamic and lost at home to Al-Raed and Al-Nassr, both matches ending with one player down. Marcelo Gallardo's men have not won since November 30 in the Saudi Pro League and are currently sixth, nine points behind third place, which gives them access to the AFC Champions League.
News - Al Taee
They have three consecutive defeats. In their last match they were beaten 3-0 at Damac. They were also reduced to ten men after Mensath was shown a double yellow card. They have not won since December 2 at home to Al Fateh. They are currently in relegation positions with 17 points in the penultimate position.
Background
A total of 26 times the two teams have met, with Al-Ittihad winning 20 times and Al Taee winning only four times. The remaining two matches ended in draws. The last time they met was on August 19, when Al-Ittihad won 2-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium, a stadium with a capacity of 12,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Al Taee and Al-Ittihad will face each other in the match corresponding to the 19th matchday of the Saudi Professional League this Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Al Taee vs Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.