United Arab Emirates vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Match Friendly Game

Stay tuned for the United Arab Emirates vs Kirguistán live in an international friendly match.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the United Arab Emirates vs Kyrgyzstan live in a friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Other matches in Saturday's international friendlies
In addition to this match between United Arab Emirates vs Kyrgyzstan, Japan vs Thailand and Qatar vs Cambodia are the matches of these friendlies, full of important teams and players of the highest quality who will be looking to give their best on this day that closes an important year for the national teams.
Where and how to watch online live stream United Arab Emirates vs Kyrgyzstan in friendly match
The match United Arab Emirates vs Kyrgyzstan will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch United Arab Emirates vs Kyrgyzstan live online, VAVEL United Arab Emirates vs Kyrgyzstan is your best bet.
Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium
It is located in Abu Dhabi, one of the most important stadiums in that country, it is used for Soccer and Cricket games, it has a capacity for 15 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1980, it will be the venue for this match between United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyzstan, friendly match and preparation for the Astiatic Cup 2024, with two teams that are looking to close this year in the best way, this is the stadium for tomorrow's match.
What time is the United Arab Emirates friendly match?
This is the kick-off time for the United Arab Emirates match on 30 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:15 pm
Bolivia: 12:15 p.m.
Brazil: 12:15 p.m.
Chile: 12:15 p.m.
Colombia: 12:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:15 p.m.
Spain: 16:15 hours
United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 11:15 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:15 hours
Paraguay: 12:15 p.m.
Peru: 12:15pm
Uruguay: 12:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:15 p.m.
Japan: 03:15 hours
India: 00:15 hours
Nigeria: 00:15 hours
South Africa: 00:15
Australia: 05:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:15
France 16:15 hours
Italy 16:15 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match which promises to be one of the best with the best home national team players and the fans who will be at the stadium.
Background
Only once have these two teams met and this time the victory went to the United Arab Emirates with a score of 3-2, so tomorrow they will come out as favorites to win and end the year on a high note.
How does Kyrgyzstan get there?
Kyrgyzstan has just lost 4-1 to Uzbekistan, a team that has not had a good year, but will be looking to close it with a win to think about a better 2024. They will also play in the Asian Cup, so they will take this match to see how they can get to this international tournament, so the two teams arrive to this match that promises many goals, intensity and emotions.
How does the United Arab Emirates arrive?
United Arab Emirates comes from defeating Bahrain 2-0 in the World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, will face this last game of the year in the face of what will be the Asia Cup 2024, will seek to close in the best way this year and reach points in this international tournament in Asia, in this way Emirates arrives to this friendly match towards 2024, a match that promises to be very exciting.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the United Arab Emirates vs Kyrgyzstan live stream, which is an international friendly match. The match will take place at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium at 09:15.