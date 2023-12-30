Juventus vs AS Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Juventus vs AS Roma live on Match day 18 of Serie A 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Juventus vs AS Roma live on Matchday 18 of Serie A 2023, as well as the latest information from Juventus Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Other matches this Saturday on Match day 18 of Serie A 2023
In addition to this match between Juventus and Roma, Atalanta vs Lecce, Cagliari vs Empoli, Udinese vs Bologna, Hellas Verona vs Salernitana and AC Milan vs Sassuolo, are the matches of this 18th matchday tomorrow in Serie A, undoubtedly a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality that will seek to give their best in this day that closes one more date in Serie A Calcio, this will be the last date in 2023 as the weekend will be the end of this year and the beginning of 2024.
Where and how to watch live online Juventus vs AS Roma in Serie A Match day 19 2023
Juventus vs AS Roma match will be broadcast on ESPN.
Juventus vs AS Roma can be tuned into the Star+ streams.
If you want to watch Juventus vs AS Roma live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the matchday 18 in Serie A will be Simone Sozza, who will have the task of bringing order to this match where three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a good conclusion in the match day 18 of Serie A.
What time is Juventus vs AS Roma match day 18 in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for Juventus vs AS Roma on 30 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45
Bolivia: 15:45
Brazil: 15:45
Chile: 15:45
Colombia: 3:45pm
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m.
Spain: 20:45 hours
United States: 14:45 hours PT and 15:45 hours ET
Mexico: 13:45 hours
Paraguay: 16:45 hours
Peru: 4:45pm
Uruguay: 16:45 hours
Venezuela: 16:45 hours
Japan: 03:45 hours
India: 00:45
Nigeria: 00:45
South Africa: 00:45
Australia: 05:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 20:45 hours
France 21:45 hours
Italy 21:45 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match, which promises to be one of the most exciting, full of intensity and goals.
Background
The record leans towards Juventus, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 8 games won by Juventus, 3 draws and 4 wins for Roma, so tomorrow Juventus will be favourites to win and get their last 3 points of the year.
How does AS Roma arrive?
Roma come from a surprise 2-0 defeat of Napoli, to get 3 very important points for them in their aspirations in the general table, they are currently in 6th position with a record of 8 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats with a total of 28 points, they will be looking to get the win to aspire to higher positions, this is how the two teams arrive at this matchday that closes the 2023 for Serie A.
How is Juventus coming along?
Juventus are coming off a 2-1 win over Frosinone, they will be looking to close the year in the best way possible, but they will have a tough test when they face AS Roma, they are in second place in the overall table with 40 points and a record of 12 wins, 4 draws and one defeat, they will be looking to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans to try and close the year with a win that would put them very close to first place, this is how Juventus arrive at another round of matches in Serie A.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Juventus vs AS Roma, match day 18 of the Serie A season. The match will take place at the Juventus Stadium at 13:45.