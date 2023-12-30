Crystal Palace vs Brentford LIVE Score Updates (2-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
39'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Eberechi Eze appears and defines well for Crystal Palace's second.
35'
The game continues to be very pressured and the tie remains strong.
30'
We are approaching half-time and it seems that the tie will remain on the scoreboard.
25'
Possession of the ball is very divided and the two teams continue trying to dominate the ball.
20'
Very even game on the field, both teams seek to generate opportunities to break the tie.
15'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Cross shot by Michael Olise to tie the game.
10'
After the goal, Crystal Palace takes control of the ball and begins to press for an equalizer.
5'
Great start to the game, Brentford saved the first one and now both teams are looking to score more goals.
2’
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Shot inside the area by Keane Lewis for the first of the game, Brentford surprises with a locker room goal.
0'
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the Premier League.
Brentford lineup!
These are Brentford's starters for today's game:
🐝 Your Bees for the Eagles#CRYBRE | #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/1QGKfM0sNe— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 30, 2023
Crystal Palace lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Crystal Palace for today's match:
How we line up for our final fixture of 2023 👇#CPFC | #CRYBRE— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 30, 2023
Referee
Jonathan Bramwell will be the central referee in the duel between Crystal Palace and Brentford in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace appears!
The Crystal Palace players are already at their stadium for today's match:
Signing in at Selhurst 🧳#CPFC | #CRYBRE pic.twitter.com/yGhyx0ZTlH— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 30, 2023
Brentford is here!
Brentford are already at Selhurst Park for today's game:
Team news on the way ⏳— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 30, 2023
Who do you want to see start in #CRYBRE this afternoon? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Iivcl6sL5Q
Last duel!
The last time both teams met was in the 2022-2023 season when Brentford won 3-1 at home.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Crystal Palace and Brentford kicks off at Selhurst Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Crystal Palace vs Brentford live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Crystal Palace vs Brentford live corresponding to matchday 17 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Stamford Bridge. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Crystal Palace vs Brentford match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 11 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 11 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Brentford last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Neto, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Adam Smith, Bryan Mbeumo, Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier.
Bryan Mbeumo, a must see player!
The Brentford striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Mbeumo seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Brentford on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 36 games where he got 9 goals and 8 assists. The Cameroonian striker had a great season and Brentford will try to improve. that this is the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does the Brentford arrive?
Brentford enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next Premier League season, after finishing in ninth position and staying far from the places in the next Premier League tournaments. UEFA with 59 units, after 15 wins, 14 draws and 9 losses. Brentford presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, David Raya and Rico Henry. Brentford is not a recent power in British football, but it is a great team that is constantly fighting to be among the best in the Premier League. give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with which they will start next season.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Chris Richards, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Odsonne Édouard, Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise.
Eberechi Eze, player to watch!
The Crystal Palace midfielder is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Crystal Palace in the football generation. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the player participated in 40 games where he scored 10 goals and 4 assists. The British midfielder had a great season and Crystal Palace will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Crystal Palace arrive?
The Eagles continue their path in the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to seek to fight for a place in a European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the highest category of English football. Crystal Palace finished in eleventh position in the Premier League with 45 points, after 11 wins, 12 draws and 15 losses. However, their path in the Premier League did not lead to a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 17 points away from the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucouré, Sam Johnstone and Joel Ward, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where is the game?
The Selhurst Park Stadium located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 34,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2006.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Crystal Palace vs Brentford match, corresponding to Matchday 17 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at Selhurst Park, at 10 am.