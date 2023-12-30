Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United can be tuned into the NBC live streams.
What time is the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match for Matchday 20 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 11:30 am
Bolivia: 11:30 am
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 1:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 am
United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 am
Japan: 11:30 a.m.
India: 10:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 04:30 hours
South Africa: 05:30 hours
Australia: 05:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 06:30 hours
Manchester United Statements
"The team will be similar to the one we had against Aston Villa. Afterwards, we saw the reaction and the spirit they showed with the arrival of the new manager. This is about us, but we have to be aware of this to be ready. They are putting together of confidence, so we have to continue performing.”
"The calendar is congested and I haven't had time until now, but it will come. I'm looking forward to it. They want to work with me and I with them. We will have meetings and conversations, we'll see. For now I am focused on sports and I asked not to have conversations. In "I don't want distractions right now. In the coming days and weeks we will have time, then I will know more about it."
"I think the investment is positive, a good thing. We always want it no matter who is in charge. We have this job, and we need a winning culture no matter who leads it or who owns it. Although, of course, the owners can inspire you.
"We are talking about it. We have good relations with all federations. It is the same case as Sofyan Amrabat and Hannibal Mejbri with the African Cup of Nations."
"We showed our quality despite all the setbacks, and not any team can handle those setbacks like we did. We are not satisfied with the points we have, but you have to accept it. When we have all the players recovered the squad will be strong. We stand against Liverpool, Arsenal and Villa, who are the top three. We can beat anyone."
“Look, I'm focused on the games now. So, like I said before, I don't want to have distractions, but in the next few days or weeks there is going to be time for that. I think it is good and very positive [the arrival of INEOS to the club]. They want to work with me with their infrastructure, so I want to work with them too.”
