Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:30 AM31 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information emerging from the City Ground Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and live online updates.
12:25 AM36 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the NBC channel

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United can be tuned into the NBC live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:20 AM41 minutes ago

What time is the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match for Matchday 20 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match on December 30, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Brazil: 11:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 am

United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 2:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:30 am

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 10:30 p.m.

Nigeria: 04:30 hours

South Africa: 05:30 hours

Australia: 05:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 06:30 hours

12:15 AMan hour ago

Manchester United Statements

Erik Ten Hag spoke prior to this complex meeting: "The arrival of the new coach has caused a reaction. They have a good spirit, we have to be ready for it. We always have to be aware of ourselves, but we have to be attentive to their good mentality. They gained confidence in the last day but we too, we have to continue in that line."

"The team will be similar to the one we had against Aston Villa. Afterwards, we saw the reaction and the spirit they showed with the arrival of the new manager. This is about us, but we have to be aware of this to be ready. They are putting together of confidence, so we have to continue performing.”

"The calendar is congested and I haven't had time until now, but it will come. I'm looking forward to it. They want to work with me and I with them. We will have meetings and conversations, we'll see. For now I am focused on sports and I asked not to have conversations. In "I don't want distractions right now. In the coming days and weeks we will have time, then I will know more about it."

"I think the investment is positive, a good thing. We always want it no matter who is in charge. We have this job, and we need a winning culture no matter who leads it or who owns it. Although, of course, the owners can inspire you.

"We are talking about it. We have good relations with all federations. It is the same case as Sofyan Amrabat and Hannibal Mejbri with the African Cup of Nations."

"We showed our quality despite all the setbacks, and not any team can handle those setbacks like we did. We are not satisfied with the points we have, but you have to accept it. When we have all the players recovered the squad will be strong. We stand against Liverpool, Arsenal and Villa, who are the top three. We can beat anyone."

“Look, I'm focused on the games now. So, like I said before, I don't want to have distractions, but in the next few days or weeks there is going to be time for that. I think it is good and very positive [the arrival of INEOS to the club]. They want to work with me with their infrastructure, so I want to work with them too.”

12:10 AMan hour ago

Manchester United's latest lineup

Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Stones, Lewis, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Álvarez, Håland
12:05 AMan hour ago

Nottingham Forest's latest lineup

Turner; Aina, Murillo, Niakhaté, Montiel; Danilo, Sangare; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood.
12:00 AMan hour ago

How does Manchester City arrive?

Manchester City defeated Aston Villa three goals by two, the visiting team will seek to close the year by adding three to complete its first phase of the 2023 - 2024 tournament in good shape.

11:55 PMan hour ago

How do they get to Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest surprised by beating Newcastle three goals to one last day, the local team will go all out to add three and climb positions seeking to get out of the last places in the general table.

11:50 PMan hour ago

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match will be played at the City Ground Stadium

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match will be played at the City Ground Stadium located in Nottingham, England. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
11:45 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match, corresponding to Matchday 20 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the City Ground Stadium at 11:30 am.
VAVEL Logo