Milan vs Sassuolo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Livio Marinelli will be the referee for the match, with Marcello Rossi and Marco Ricci as assistants. The VAR will be led by Francesco Meraviglia, with Paolo Valeri as assistant.
Sassuolo's probable team for the match is: Consigli, Toljan, Erlic, Ferrarri and Pedersen; Henrique, Thorstvedt, Berardi, Bajrami and Lauriente; Pinamonti.
Milan's probable team for the match is: Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Simic and Hernández; Loftus-Cheek, Bennacer and Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud and Rafael Leão.
Milan will be without Musah, Jovic, Kalulu, Thiaw, Caldara, Pobega and Okafor, all injured. On the Sassuolo side the injured are Racic, Boloca, Defrel, Viña and Viti.
Milan coach Stefano Pioli spoke about what he expects from the match, about absentees and also about the transfer market: "We need a win, I expect a convincing performance. Tomorrow's game is not about me, nor is it do-or-die, there's still a long way to go in the season. We've studied Sassuolo; they're a team that plays defensively and creates chances; we need to watch out for Berardi and Laurienté in particular. But they also concede a lot of goals, so we'll have to take advantage of their weaknesses, especially in defense. Sassuolo have beaten Inter and Juventus, which means they know how to play certain games and have quality. We've had a week to work on improving the present. The players aren't afraid, they want to overcome difficulties. We always have to give our best; we've made a few mistakes so far, for which we've paid. We haven't managed to find that consistency, even in the same game. But we're united and always looking to improve. We need to have better distances on the pitch, we need to be more compact. We're creating a lot, but we need to be more clinical and concede fewer goals. I haven't spoken to Cardinale recently, but directly to the management team who come to Milanello on a daily basis. Ibrahimović in Miami? That's for Zlatan to answer; he already had that appointment scheduled. But I don't see any problem. We're always talking about how the team is doing. We have an incredible fan base, you can see it in the most difficult moments. For us, the Milan fans are a treasure to be protected. We're very ambitious and, over the years, we've raised the bar thanks to our game and the fans: now it's up to us. The new signings are great players and brilliant lads. Obviously, it always takes time to fully establish yourself in a difficult league. Leão is coming back from injury; he's been out for a month and is a player who uses strength and energy in his play. Hernández has shown great willingness to play in a role that isn't his, but like everyone else, Theo can do better. Giroud is a center forward and not scoring at San Siro for so long won't do him any good, but sometimes it doesn't take much to get back on track. I'm not going to comment on the transfer market. The only thing I will say is that the club is available for any opportunity that may arise to add to the squad."
Milan are in third place in Serie A on 33 points, level with Fiorentina, two below Bologna and seven points behind Juventus. Sassuolo are in 15th place with 16 points, two above Verona and Udinese and three behind Cagliari, as well as three points behind Frosinone.
Sassuolo, on the other hand, have two defeats and a draw. On the 11th, away to Cagliari, they lost 2-1, with goals from Lapadula and Pavoletti, who turned the game around after Erlic had opened the scoring. On Sunday (17), away to Udinese, the draw was 2-2, with goals from Berardi (2), while Lucca and Pereyra scored for Udinese. And on Friday (22), they lost 2-1 at home to Genoa, with goals from Gudmundsson and Ekuban, turning the game around after Pinamonti had opened the scoring in the first half.
Milan come into the match with two wins and a draw from their last games. On December 13, away from home, the victory was in the Champions League over Newcastle, with Joelinton opening the scoring, Pulisic equalizing and Chukwueze. On Sunday (17), at home, the win was over Monza 3-0, with goals from Reijnders, Simic and Okafor. And on Friday (22), it was a 2-2 draw with Salernitana, with goals from Tomori and Jovic, while Fazio and Candreva scored for Salernitana.
