Celtic vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Celtic vs RangersLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Celtic vs Rangers match.
How to watch Celtic vs RangersLive in TV and Stream
How to watch Celtic vs Rangers Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Celtic vs Rangers live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports Network app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Dessers
We're looking forward to the game. It would be incredible and a dream to score the winning goal. When you sign here, you get to know the Old Firm and scoring in this game is something I dream about. I hope tomorrow will be my first goal in an Old Firm game. There are no Rangers fans present, which is a shame. These are moments you want to share with the fans, but things are the way they are. As players, we can't change much, that's something for someone else to worry about, but we have to concentrate on what we need to do. I expect it to be an intense afternoon, but I like that. We played Betis a few weeks ago and I like these games where everyone is against you and I think the team likes it too.
Brendar Rodgers!
These games are incredible, it's an iconic game to be involved in and obviously we got a great result at Ibrox at the start of the season, and now we're in front of our own fans, which makes us very excited. It's also important for the performance. We're coming off the back of two very good wins and with a lot more urgency and intensity, especially in the last game against Dundee, which could have been a very, very tricky game for us. We went there and really dominated the game, hardly missed any chances and were relentless in our attacking mentality. So we go into the game in a good position and we want to keep it that way. If you can make a big contribution in the most important games, that will be remembered at club level, just as it is here. It's a fantastic game to be involved in, the atmosphere will be electric tomorrow and that's what I'm really looking forward to. But it's up to us, once again, to provide the urgency and intensity needed to win the game. This spreads from the stands to the pitch and can be a great stimulus for the players. That emotion, that real positivity, is something Celtic have plenty of - that relationship between the fans and the players, and that encouragement. As you saw, Stephen came on against Feyenoord and played very, very well. I really enjoyed watching him. I brought him with me as a young player when I was here for the first time, and he was just a kid, but he's matured a lot. Maybe he didn't play as much as he would have liked, but only because of the form of Cam and Carl Starfelt when he was here, so that was the challenge for him. But he's always there as a loyal support to play off and I know I can rely on him when I put him on the pitch, so if he gets the chance to play, I have every faith that he'll be able to perform."
Probable Rangers
Rangers' probable team for the match is: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun and Yilmaz; Dowell, Sterling and Cantwell; McCausland, Dessers and Sima.
Probable Celtic
Celtic's probable team for the match is: Hart, Johnston, Welsh, Scales and Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor and Bernardo; Maeda, Furuhashi and Palma.
Injuries
Celtic will be without the injured Carter-Vickers, along with Welsh, McCarthy and the doubtful Abada and Hatate. For Rangers, Goldson is out along with Cifuentes, Lawrence, Danilo, Raskin, Davis, Roofe, Lundstram, Jack and Barisic.
Premiership
With 48 points, Celtic lead the Premiership, just above Rangers, who have 43 points. Close behind are Hearts with 32, Kilmarnock with 30 and St Mirren with 26 points.
Last Matches: Rangers
Rangers come into the game on the back of three straight wins. On Sunday (17), a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in the League Cup final, with a goal from Tavernier. On Wednesday (20), a 2-0 home win over St Johnstone, with goals from Dessers and Tavernier. And on Sunday (24), the away win was 2-0 against Motherwell, with goals from Dowell and Cantwell.
Last Matches: Celtic
Celtic come into the match on the back of two wins and one defeat. On Saturday (16), they lost 2-0 at home to Hearts, with goals from Shankland and Kinglsey. On Saturday (23), a 2-0 home win over Livingston, with goals from Furuhashi and Scales. And on Tuesday (26), a 3-0 away win over Dundee, with goals from Paulo Bernardo and Johnston (2).
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership match: Celtic vs Rangers Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.