Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth match in the Premier League.
What time is Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth of December 31st, in several countries:
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth live
The match will be broadcast on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC and Telemundo.
If you want to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, USA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, USA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 15th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 9 wins for Tottenham, 2 draws and 3 for Bournemouth, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 matches
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 1 win has been for Bournemouth, while Tottenham's have 3 wins and an uneven and unfavorable balance for the locals, as they only have a draw in the last 5 meetings.
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Aug. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3 AFC Bournemouth, Apr. 15, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur, Oct. 29, 2022, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur, July 9, 2020, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 2 AFC Bournemouth, Nov. 30, 2019, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Aug. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3 AFC Bournemouth, Apr. 15, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur, Oct. 29, 2022, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur, July 9, 2020, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 2 AFC Bournemouth, Nov. 30, 2019, English Premier League
Watch out for this Tottenham player
South Korean attacker, 31-year-old Son Heung-Min has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Bournemouth player.
England attacker, 26 year old Dominic Solanke has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Tottenham coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Newcastle United, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Dec. 28, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Everton, Dec. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Dec. 15, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 1 Newcastle United, Dec. 10, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 West Ham United, Dec. 7, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Dec. 28, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Everton, Dec. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 0 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Dec. 15, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 1 Newcastle United, Dec. 10, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 West Ham United, Dec. 7, 2023, English Premier League
How are Bournemouth coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Fulham, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AFC Bournemouth 3 - 0 Fulham, Dec. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 AFC Bournemouth, Dec. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 0 - 3 AFC Bournemouth, Dec. 9, 2023. English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 - 2 AFC Bournemouth, Dec. 6, 2023, England Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 2 Aston Villa, Dec. 3, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 3 - 0 Fulham, Dec. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 AFC Bournemouth, Dec. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 0 - 3 AFC Bournemouth, Dec. 9, 2023. English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 - 2 AFC Bournemouth, Dec. 6, 2023, England Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 2 Aston Villa, Dec. 3, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League match. The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 09:00.