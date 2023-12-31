Qatar vs Cambodia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Qatar vs Cambodia live in an international friendly match.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Qatar vs Camboya live in a friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Other matches in Sunday international friendlies
In addition to this match between Qatar and Cambodia, the matches of Indonesia vs Libya will be played. These friendly matches are full of important teams and top quality players who will be looking to give their best on this day that closes an important year for the national teams.
Where and how to watch live online Qatar vs Cambodia in friendly match
The Qatar vs Cambodia match will not be broadcast on television.
The Qatar vs Cambodia match will not be able to be tuned into the streams.
If you want to watch Qatar vs Cambodia live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best bet.
Thani Bin Jassim Stadium
It is one of the most important stadiums in Qatar, as it is the home of Al Nassr team where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 2003, is a multipurpose stadium and will host this international friendly between Qatar and Cambodia, a match that will close the 2023 for both countries, a great entry is expected for tomorrow in one of the most important stadiums in Qatar.
What time is the Qatar vs Cambodia friendly match?
This is the kick-off time for the Qatar vs Cambodia match on 31 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Spain: 16:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 03:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 00:00 hours
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00 hours
France 16:00 hours
Italy 16:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match which promises to be one of the best with the best home national team players and the fans who will be at the stadium.
Background
These two teams have never met, but without a doubt the favorites to win this friendly will be the Qatar team, who are enjoying a better moment this year, and it is expected to be a very close match.
How does Cambodia get there?
Cambodia, for its part, is going through a complicated present after losing 1-0 against Pakistan in the World Cup qualifiers and has not had a good year. It will face a tough team like Qatar with the intention of closing the year well and being able to think about having a better 2024, this is how the two teams arrive at this match that promises to be very exciting and full of goals and intensity.
How does Qatar get there?
Qatar comes from defeating India 3-0 in the qualifier for the next World Cup in 2026, will seek to close the year in the best way to be ready for the Asian Cup 2024, a selection that will seek to be in the best possible way and end this 2023 with a win, a very exciting match is expected with all the selected starters of both countries, this is how Qatar arrives to this friendly match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Qatar vs Cambodia live stream, an international friendly match. The match will take place at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium (Al-Gharafah Stadium) at 09:00.