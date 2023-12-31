Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Fulham vs Arsenal match for Premier League?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, DirecTV GO, ESPN, GUIGO
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Spain: 3:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
México: 8:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Most recent match between the two teams
The most recent match between these two teams in the Premier League was on August 26th on matchday 3 of the current season. At the Emirates Stadium it was a 2-2 draw with goals from Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha for the cottagers and Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah for the gunners.
Key player - Arsenal
In Arsenal, the presence of Bukayo Saka stands out. The 22-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has five goals and six assists in 18 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 1578 minutes in total.
Key player - Fulham
In Fulham, the presence of Willian stands out. The 35-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the Premier League where he has four goals and one assist in 15 games played, starting 12 of them. He has a total of 1007 minutes.
Fulham vs Arsenal history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 57 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Arsenal with 38 victories, while Fulham has won seven, for a balance of 12 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Fulham have played at home against Arsenal in the Premier League, there are 28 matches, where the Gunners have the advantage with 16 wins over the seven that the Cottagers have won, and the five draws that have taken place.
Arsenal
Arsenal comes to this match with the need to get back to winning ways, as they are coming from a defeat and a draw, which at the moment have knocked them off the lead. However, the team led by Mikel Arteta is still involved in the exciting fight for the title, so a victory is the only valid option to avoid losing the first places.
Fulham
Fulham has fallen into a negative streak. They have now lost three games in a row, and have lost a lot of ground in the table. This season, the team's level has been below expectations, but they are aiming to finish 2023 with a joy for their people, hoping it will be the turning point to get better results in the rest of the season.