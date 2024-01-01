Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: Liverpool

3:00 AM31 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Liverpool vs Newcastle live, as well as the latest information emerging from Anfield Stadium.
2:55 AM36 minutes ago

2:50 AM41 minutes ago

What time is the Liverpool vs Newcastle match on Matchday 20 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Liverpool vs Newcastle match on January 1, 2024 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 5:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 01:00 hours

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours

2:45 AMan hour ago

Liverpool Statements

Prior to their first match of the year, Jürgen Klopp spoke to the media: "General defense obviously, that's what it is. Yes, that's it. So everyone accepts how we have to work. It's not that the team last year didn't do that , it's just that after all these years... it's always a problem if you lose too many balls at times when you don't expect it. How many goals did we concede, 16? Probably eight or nine of them were after we lost the ball and They got a little bit exposed, so that's what it is, and that obviously last year was an even bigger problem. Because it's really hard to prepare for these situations. You try to dominate a game and the moment you lose it, you're in different positions and so That can sometimes catch you."

"We do better now. Recently we have intensified the counterpressing, which also helps. That means that everyone reacts better: the first line, the midfield line and obviously also in the last line. If you feel that the midfield and the three forwards or how many are actually involved in counterpressing, you can have a higher line because then you're in challenges and they can't jump balls right behind you and all that kind of stuff. So there's a lot of things. Obviously we work a lot on it, but "We did it last year too. It's just the effort everyone puts in."

"ewcastle did incredibly well and, okay, it's unfortunate that you have that amount of injuries, but on top of that, you play international football, something they didn't play 50 times in a row anymore. So the whole system has to get used to that, I think." I'm talking about the players' system. It's completely different: if you have a normal training week or if you just have recovery and then you have to play a big, big, big game again. The Premier League games are all important, the games of the Champions League are all important. So that's us a little bit. Surely it was a little problem, but they still do very well and in all the games they lost they had very good runs."

2:40 AMan hour ago

Newcastle's latest lineup

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Liverpool's latest lineup

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Darwin, Gakpo.
2:30 AMan hour ago

How does Newcastle get there?

Newcastle surprisingly fell to Nottingham Fores three goals to one, the visiting team will seek to redeem themselves in front of their fans and add three at the start of the year.

2:25 AMan hour ago

How do they get to Liverpool?

Liverpool beat Burnley two goals to zero in their last game of 2023, adding three in this important match, now they will seek to emerge victorious and start the new year on the right foot.

2:20 AMan hour ago

The Liverpool vs Newcastle match will be played at Anfield Stadium

The Liverpool vs Newcastle match will be played at the Anfield Stadium located in Liverpool, England. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

The match will take place at Anfield Stadium at 3:00 p.m.
