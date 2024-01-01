Norwich vs Southampton LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Norwich vs Southampton match for Championship Match?
This is the start time of the game Norwich vs Southampton of January 1st in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 1, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Argentina
|
January 1, 2024
|
12:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 1, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Brazil
|
January 1, 2024
|
12:00
|
|
Chile
|
January 1, 2024
|
12:00
|
|
Colombia
|
January 1, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 1, 2024
|
10:00
|
|
Spain
|
January 1, 2024
|
16:00
|
|
Mexico
|
January 1, 2024
|
9:00
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Peru
|
January 1, 2024
|
10:00
Watch out for this Southampton player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Southampton's young center forward Samuel Edozie. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Samuel Edozie knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Southampton.
Southampton's final lineup:
G. Bazunu; J. Bree, T. Harwood-Bellis, J. Bednarek, K. Walker-Peters; W. Smallbone, F. Downes, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong, S. Edozie; J. Aribo.
Watch out for this Norwich player:
For this match, the player to watch will be English midfielder; Ashley Barnes. Ashley Barnes is characterized by having great ball control and a perfect vision to send passes between the lines that allow Norwich's offense to have opportunities to generate danger in the box. Also, his powerful shot allows him to be a long distance threat for his team, so at any time, Ashley Barnes could turn the balance in favor of Norwich and give them the victory.
Last Norwich line-up:
A. Gunn; S. McCallum, K. McLean, S. Duffy, J. Stacey; M. Núñez, Gabriel; B. Sainz, A. Barnes, J. Rowe; A. Idah.
Background:
Norwich and Southampton have met on a total of 89 occasions (30 Norwich wins, 26 draws, 33 Southampton wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Southampton side. In terms of goals, 127 goals have been scored in favor of Norwich, while 140 have been scored in favor of Southampton. Their last meeting dates back to the 23/24 season on matchday 2 of the Championship where Southampton drew in a thrilling 4-4 draw against Norwich.
About the Stadium
Carrow Road is the home stadium of Norwich City Football Club and is located in Norwich, Norfolk, England. Carrow Road has been the home of Norwich City since its opening in 1935. The name "Carrow Road" comes from the proximity to the River Wensum and the former Carrow Abbey. The capacity of Carrow Road is around 27,244 spectators. It is a more intimate stadium compared to some of the larger Premier League stadiums. Carrow Road is known for its cozy atmosphere and compact design. Carrow Road has witnessed many notable moments over the years, including Premier League matches and other competitions. Norwich City have had several seasons in the top flight of English soccer, and the stadium has been the venue for those matches.
They want to return to the top flight
Southampton Saints on the other hand are performing better so far this season as they are now positioned in the qualification places for the playoff rounds for promotion in England. So far, Southampton have shown a good level to consider the Saints to be possible candidates for promotion to the Premier League, a place they crave after losing it last season.
With a consistent performance
Norwich is already in its second year out of the Premier League and it seems to indicate that this will be another season in which the team will once again be fighting to get into the play-offs for promotion with the risk of not achieving it since so far, Norwich has not managed to get out of the mid-table zone, the good news for the team is that they have time between now and the last day to improve their individual and collective level to try to get into the group of English soccer in the second division.
The adventure continues
The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Championship has already passed and now with a part of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that will allow them to dream of great objectives and illusions for the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Championship crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Norwich vs Southampton match will be played at Carrow Road, in Norwich, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
