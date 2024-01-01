QPR vs Cardiff City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
QPR vs Cardiff City in a EFL Championship
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this QPR vs Cardiff City match in the EFL Championship.
What time is QPR vs Cardiff City match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game QPR vs Cardiff City of January 01st, in several countries:
Mexico: 09:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 10:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how to watch QPR vs Cardiff City City live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
Watch out for this Cardiff City player
England attacker, 26 year old Karlan Grant has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
England attacker, Karlan Grant, the attacker will play his 25th game for his club, in the past he played 18 as a starter and 13 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the English league and 0 assists, he currently has 4 goals in 24 games.
Watch out for this QPR player
Suriname defender, 26 year old Kenneth Paal has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Suriname defender Kenneth Paal, the defender will play his 26th game for his club, in the past he played 40 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assists, he currently has 3 goals in 26 games.
How are Cardiff City coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-3 against Birmingham City, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cardiff City 0 - 2 Leicester City, Dec. 29, 2023, English Championship
Cardiff City 2 - 2 Plymouth Argyle, Dec. 26, 2023, English Championship
Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 2 Cardiff City, Dec. 23, 2023, English Championship
Hull City 3 - 0 Cardiff City, Dec. 16, 2023, English Championship
Cardiff City 0 - 1 Birmingham City, Dec. 13, 2023, 2023, English Championship
How are QPR coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Plymouth Argyle, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ipswich Town 0 - 0 Queens Park Rangers, Dec. 29, 2023, English Championship
Millwall 2 - 0 Queens Park Rangers, Dec. 26, 2023, England Championship
Queens Park Rangers 0 - 1 Southampton, Dec. 23, 2023, English Championship
Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 1 Queens Park Rangers, Dec. 16, 2023, English Championship
Queens Park Rangers 0 - 0 Plymouth Argyle, Dec. 13, 2023, England Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the QPR vs Cardiff City EFL Championship match. The match will take place at MATRADE Loftus Road, at 10:00 am.