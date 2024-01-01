Sunderland vs Preston LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Sunderland vs Preston Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Sunderland vs Preston live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
Retrospect
Sunderland and Preston have met 123 times in their history, with Sunderland winning 54, Preston drawing 34 and Preston winning 35. In the Championship there have been 27 matches, with Sunderland winning 11, Preston drawing eight and Preston winning eight. There have been 61 games in which Sunderland have hosted Preston, winning 38, drawing 17 and losing six. In the Championships, Sunderland have won six, drawn five and lost two, in a total of 13 matches.
Probable Preston
Preston's probable team for the match is: Woodman, Potts, Whatmough, Lindsay and Hughes; Browne, Whiteman and McCann; Holmes, Evans and Millar.
Probable Sunderland
Sunderland's probable team for the match is: Patterson, Seelt, O'Nien, Ballard and Hume; Ekwah, Neil, Ba, Bellingham and Clarke; Burstow.
Injuries
Sunderland will be without Huggins, Cirkin and Dack, all injured. Preston's Riss is out through injury and is the only other player to miss the match.
Championship
Sunderland are in seventh place in the Championship with 37 points, one point above Bristol and Middlesbrough and two below Hull. Preston are in 11th place on 35 points, level with Watford and two points above Norwich, Coventry and Cardiff.
Last Matches: Preston
Preston, on the other hand, have won one and lost two of their last games. On Friday (22), they lost 2-1 away to Swansea, with Paterson scoring twice and Millar pulling one back. On Tuesday (26), at home, the win was 2-1 against Leeds, with goals from Browne and Millar, while Strujik scored twice. And on Friday (29), the defeat was 1-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday, with Johnson scoring.
Last Matches: Sunderland
Sunderland come into the match with one defeat, one win and one draw in their last games. On Saturday (23), they lost 3-0 at home to Coventry, with goals from Sakamoto, O'Hare and Palmers. On Tuesday (26), with a 1-0 win away to Hull City, Clarke scored. And on Friday (29), it was a 1-1 draw with Rotherham, with Cluclas opening the scoring and Clarke equalizing.
