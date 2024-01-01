Plymouth vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
There have been 64 matches between Plymouth and Watford, with 31 wins for Plymouth, 14 draws and 19 wins for Watford. In the Championship there have been 19 matches, with six wins for Plymouth, six draws and seven for Watford. At home, Plymouth have hosted Watford 31 times, winning 16, drawing nine and losing six. In the Championship they have played nine games, with three wins, two defeats and four draws.
Watford's probable team for the match is: Hamer Dele-Bashiru, Porteous, Hoedt and Morris; Martins, Chakvetadze, Livermore, Kone and Asprilla; Rajovic.
Plymouth's probable team for the match is: Hazard, Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Galloway and Mumba; Whittaker, Houghton, Randell and Azaz; Hardie.
Plymouth will be without Earley and Cooper, both injured. Out for Watford are Lewis and Issouf Bayo. Also injured.
Plymouth are in 18th place with 28 points, level with Stoke and Birmingham, three points above Huddersfield, one below Swansea and Millwall, and three behind Blackburn. Watford are in 10th place on 35 points, level on points with Preston, one point above Coventry, Norwich and Cardiff, one point below Middlesbrough and Bristol City and two points behind Sunderland.
Watford, on the other hand, have won, lost and drawn their last two games. On Saturday (23), they won 2-1 away to Blackburn, with Wharton opening the scoring, Rajovic equalizing and Healey turning the game around. On Tuesday (26), they lost 4-1 at home to Bristol, with goals from Pring, Hoedt (own goal), Sykes and Weimann, while Chakvetadze pulled one back. And on Friday (29), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Stoke, with Livermore opening the scoring and Mmaee equalizing.
Plymouth come into the match on the back of two draws and a defeat in their last games. On Saturday (23), the draw was 3-3 at home to Birmingham, with goals from Edwards, Waine and Whittaker, while Stansfield, James and Bacuna equalized. On Tuesday (26), it was a 2-2 draw away to Cardiff, with goals from Whittaker (2), while Butcher (own goal) and Grant equalized. And on Friday (29), 2-1, the defeat came against Southampton, with goals from Alcaraz and Adams, while Hardie pulled one back.
