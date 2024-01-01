Leeds United vs Birmingham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Leeds United vs Birmingham live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds United vs Birmingham live, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leeds United vs Birmingham live online
The match will not be broadcast on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player - Birmingham City
Juninho Bacuna is the key player for Birmingham City, he has 24 appearances in the season, 4 goals and 4 assists this season.
Key player - Leeds United
Crysencio Summerville is one of Leeds United's most consistent players, he has 22 appearances in the season, has 11 goals and 6 assists this term. According to SofaScore, the Dutchman is the highest rated player of the Championship season, with 7.88 rating.
Head to head: Leeds United vs. Birmingham
This Monday's match will be the 110th duel between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 41 wins for Leeds United against 42 for Birmingham, in addition to 26 draws.
These two teams met in the first round, with a 1-0 victory for Birmingham City.
Birmingham wants to escape from the ghost of relegation
Their distance from the red zone, although somewhat comfortable, does not allow them to breathe a sigh, Birmingham want to keep their place in the Championship, for that a victory against a team located in the upper part of the table, will allow them to take a breather in the fight for relegation.
Leeds United, aiming for a legendary comeback
The local Leeds United is in fourth place, with 45 points, 7 points away from the direct promotion zone. For the team led by Daniel Farke it is a final, although they are undefeated in 13 home matches, although they have lost in the last two matches, which has caused them to lose ground against the leaders of the championship.
The Championship is on fire
The season is already more than halfway through, the local Leeds United is in the playoffs, but has lost a lot of ground to the Championship leaders. Now they must start by winning at home, against an opponent like Birmingham, which although they started well, a change of direction with Wayne Rooney on the bench has not favored them.
The match will be played at Elland Road
Elland Road is the home ground of Leeds United of the EFL Championship, located in the county of West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. The venue was opened in 1897 and has a capacity of 37,890 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Leeds United vs Birmingham, matchday 26 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 10:00 am.