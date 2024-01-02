Real Madrid vs Mallorca LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Real Madrid vs Mallorca match for LaLiga Match?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Mallorca of January 2nd in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 2, 2024
|
13:15
|
|
Argentina
|
January 2, 2024
|
15:15
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 2, 2024
|
13:15
|
|
Brazil
|
January 2, 2024
|
15:15
|
|
Chile
|
January 2, 2024
|
15:15
|
|
Colombia
|
January 2, 2024
|
13:15
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 2, 2024
|
13:15
|
|
Spain
|
January 2, 2024
|
19:15
|
|
Mexico
|
January 2, 2024
|
12:15
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
January 2, 2024
|
13:15
Watch out for this Mallorca player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Mallorca's iconic center forward, Antonio Sanchez Navarro. The Spanish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Antonio Sánchez Navarro knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Mallorca.
Mallorca's last line-up:
P. Rajkovic; G. González, A. Raillo, M. Nastasic; P. Maffeo, S. Costa, M. Morlanes, Jaume; A. Sánchez, D. Rodríguez; C. Larin.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player:
For this match, the player to watch will be midfielder Jude Bellingham. The English player of Los Merengues is very much loved by the team's fans and he has been in charge of giving them a couple of joys, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading rivals until he gets to the small area to put in a stunning cross or a cross shot that gives Real Madrid the advantage in the commitment.
Last Real Madrid line-up:
Kepa; F. Garcia, Nacho, A. Rüdiger, L. Vásquez; L. Modric, T. Kross, F. Valverde; J. Bellingham; Rodrygo, B. Díaz.
Background:
Real Madrid and Mallorca have met on a total of 70 occasions (42 Real Madrid wins, 12 draws, 16 Mallorca wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Real Madrid side. In terms of goals, 144 goals have fallen in Real Madrid's favor, while 68 have been scored in Mallorca's favor. Their last duel dates back to the 22/23 season in the 20th round of LaLiga where Real Madrid lost 0-1 against Mallorca.
About the Stadium
The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is the home of Real Madrid Club de Fútbol and one of the most emblematic and iconic stadiums in world soccer. It was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 under the name Nuevo Estadio Chamartín. Later, in 1955, it was renamed Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in honor of the then president of Real Madrid, Santiago Bernabéu. Over the years, it has undergone several renovations and expansions to bring it up to modern standards. The stadium has a capacity to hold more than 80,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Europe. The seating arrangement allows for an impressive view of the pitch from any part of the stadium.
They are satisfied with staying in mid-table
There is one thing that is very certain and that is that Mallorca is not having the same performance it had last season so that today, the team that wears the scarlet red remains in the middle of the table, taking into account that it is very unlikely to climb several positions in this second round of the season and fight for a place in European international competition, on the contrary, in Mallorca are aware that the importance is to save themselves from relegation to stay one more season in the top flight of Spanish soccer.
Must maintain the lead
The King of Spain and the World is looking to add one more cup to his trophy cabinet in this second round of the season, that is why, having finished first in the general table before the break for the New Year's celebrations in Spain, Real Madrid comes to this match with the obligation to get the three points against a depleted Mallorca, where the importance of scoring to keep the lead will be a factor. Real Madrid currently arrives to this match in first position with 45 points in 14 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat. Likewise, in terms of goals scored, the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti has scored 39 goals and conceded only 11, having a +28 goal difference. After this game, Madrid will face their duel in the Copa del Rey, so they will have to win not only to sleep calmly as leaders, but also to arrive with the highest spirits to the next game.
The adventure continues
The start of the 2023-24 campaign in LaLiga has already passed and now with a stretch of the road already covered, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way possible with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that will allow them to dream of great objectives and illusions in the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the LaLiga crown, as well as which teams will seek a place in European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Mallorca match will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:15 pm ET.
