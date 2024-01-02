West Ham vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Watch West Ham vs Brighton live on Premier League Match day 2023 here.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for West Ham vs Brighton live on Matchday 20 of the Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from the Olympic Stadium in London. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Other matches on Premier League Match day 20
Tomorrow only this match will be played in the 20th round of the Premier League, it will be the match that closes this date with a very exciting game and with very high expectations to see again on the pitch the Mexican Edson Alvarez, who lives a great moment and will seek to give the best in this new year 2024.
Where and how to watch West Ham vs Brighton online live in Premier League Match day 2023
The West Ham vs Brighton match will not be broadcast on television.
The West Ham vs Brighton match can be tuned into the Paramount+ streams.
The West Ham vs Brighton match can be tuned into the Paramount+ streams.
If you want to watch West Ham vs Brighton live online, VAVEL UK is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 20 of the Premier League will be the referee Samuel Barrott, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which 3 very important points will be fought and with his national and international experience, he will try to bring this match to a good end in the most important match of this day in the Premier League.
What time is West Ham vs Brighton match day 20 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the West Ham vs Brighton match on 2 January 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:30
Argentina: 16:30
Bolivia: 16:30
Brazil: 16:30
Chile: 16:30
Colombia: 16:30
Ecuador: 4:30 p.m.
Spain: 21:30 hours
United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:30 hours
Paraguay: 16:30 hours
Peru: 4:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 16:30 hours
Japan: 01:30 a.m.
India: 23:30
Nigeria: 23:30
South Africa: 23:30
Australia: 04:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:30
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in the 20th round of the Premier League, with two teams that are currently enjoying a great moment in the overall table of the season.
Background
To the surprise of many, the record leans towards Brighton, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 3 wins for West Ham, 6 draws and 6 wins for Brighton, despite this record the big favourite to win will be West Ham, as they are in a better momentum and look much stronger to get the 3 points tomorrow.
How does Brighton get there?
Brighton also comes from a surprise 4-2 defeat of Tottenham to move into 8th place in the overall standings with a record of 8 wins, 6 draws and only 5 defeats, they will have a tough task tomorrow when they take on West Ham at the Olympic Stadium in London, They will have a tough task tomorrow when they go to the Olympic Stadium in London to face West Ham, a team that arrives in their best moment to look for the 3 points, this way the two teams arrive to another day in the Premier League, a match that promises to have a lot of intensity, goals and emotions, without a doubt a great match that awaits us tomorrow.
How does West Ham fare?
West Ham is coming from closing the year in the best way and looking to start it on the right foot, defeated Arsenal 2-0 and also Manchester United, being in the best possible shape for tomorrow's game, in the overall table is in 6th position with 33 points and a record of 10 games won, If they win tomorrow they could get closer to Tottenham, team that is in the 5th position, in this way the team of the Mexican Edson Alvarez arrives to the 20th round of the Premier League, the most important tournament at club level in the world and with a match that promises to be one of the most exciting.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the West Ham vs Brighton live stream, match day 20 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium in London at 13:30.