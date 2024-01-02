Indonesia vs Libya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly Game
Photo: Disclosure/Indonesia

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:11 PMan hour ago

Watch Indonesia vs Libya Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Indonesia vs Libya match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
10:06 PMan hour ago

INDONESIA!

Photo: Disclosure/Indonesia
Photo: Disclosure/Indonesia
10:01 PMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

Gelora Bung Karno Stadium is an iconic sports arena located in Jakarta, Indonesia. Opened in 1962, it was named in honor of Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, and is an important landmark for sport in the country. With a capacity for more than 77,000 spectators, it is known for hosting a variety of sporting events, especially football and athletics matches.

The stadium has been the site of several significant events, including the 1962 and 2018 Asian Games, as well as important football matches, both national and international. Its imposing structure and rich history make it an iconic location for sports fans in Indonesia.

However, over the years the stadium has undergone renovations and improvements to meet contemporary standards, aiming to not only provide a quality sporting experience but also offer modern facilities for large-scale events. Gelora Bung Karno is not just a sporting venue, but a symbol of national pride and a vibrant center for celebrating sporting and cultural events in Indonesia.

9:56 PM2 hours ago

LIBYA OUT OF HOME!

In the last ten games, the Libyan football team faced difficult challenges, winning only two victories. Their victories were against eSwatini and Liberia, standing out for tight results. However, they suffered seven consecutive defeats, including matches against teams such as Tunisia, Mozambique, Algeria and Ivory Coast. The team appears to have faced difficulties in converting performance into consistent positive results. The 1-0 defeat against Tunisia and the 3-2 defeat against Mozambique were tight games, but Libya could not overcome their opponents.

This period tested the team against challenging opponents, but the results suggest the need for adjustments and improvements in several aspects of the game. Consistency in results and the ability to face higher caliber opponents can be key areas for improvement, aiming to achieve a more balanced and competitive performance in the next challenges.

9:51 PM2 hours ago

INDONESIA AT HOME!

In the last nine games, the Indonesian national team has performed relatively solidly, achieving three wins, four draws and two defeats. They stood out in convincing victories over Brunei, Turkmenistan, and also in clashes against Burundi and Cambodia. However, they faced challenges against stronger teams, such as Argentina and Curacao, resulting in defeats. Draws with Palestine, Burundi, Vietnam and Thailand demonstrated reasonable stability, although the lack of victories in some of these clashes was a point of attention. The team appears to have remained competitive, showing consistency in certain games, but still facing difficulties in beating higher-level opponents. Overall performance indicates a continued need for improvement and strategy to deal with more significant challenges and achieve more consistent results in international competitions.
9:46 PM2 hours ago

FIRST GAME

Indonesia and Libya have never faced each other before. It will be the first duel between the two teams.
9:41 PM2 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO LIBYA?

The Libyan football team has had a varied recent run of games. In the last 10 games, they have won two wins, five draws and three defeats. They demonstrated consistency with three important victories against Sudan, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Bissau. Equatorial and Liberia. In contrast, they suffered defeats to Tunisia, both at home and away, and also to Botswana. Draws against Cameroon, eSwatini, Niger and Somalia show a stable performance, but they need to look for more victories to strengthen their position. The team seems to have a mixed performance, alternating between good results and difficulties in consolidating consistent victories. This sequence of games highlights the need for continuous improvement to face future challenges and improve your performance in competitions.
9:36 PM2 hours ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO INDONESIA?

In the last ten games, the Indonesian football team has displayed a varied performance. They recorded three wins, three draws and four defeats. The team had highlights, such as the impressive 6-0 victory against Brunei and the triumphs over Turkmenistan and Burundi. However, they faced challenges from opponents such as Iraq, Argentina and Vietnam, suffering notable defeats. The draws with Palestine and Burundi showed an intermediate performance. É An oscillating performance is noticeable, with results that reflect the alternation between moments of strength and fragility of the Indonesian team in the last clashes. These results demonstrate the need for consistency and improvement to face opponents of different competitive levels on the international football scene.
9:31 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Kanjuruhan Stadium

The Indonesia vs Libya game will be played at Kanjuruhan Stadium, with a capacity at 102.321 people.
9:26 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the International Friendly: Indonesia vs Libya live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo