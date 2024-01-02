St. Mirren vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Scottish Premiership Game
Photo: Disclosure/Celtic

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 AMan hour ago

Watch St. Mirren vs Celtic Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail St. Mirren vs Celtic match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
11:55 PMan hour ago

CELTIC!

Photo: Disclosure/Celtic
Photo: Disclosure/Celtic
11:50 PMan hour ago

CELTIC OUT OF HOME!

Celtic have had a mixed run of results in recent games. Starting with a solid 3-0 victory over Dundee FC, they were dominant on the pitch. However, a shock 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock showed a momentary inconsistency. Recovering, Celtic won convincing victories over St. Johnstone (3-1) and Ross County (3-0), displaying a good attacking performance.

On the European stage, it faced challenges, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Lazio and a heavy 6-0 defeat against Atlético de Madrid, highlighting defensive weaknesses and difficulties against stronger teams.

p>

In the national league, Celtic had more consistent results, with impressive victories over Hearts (4-1), Motherwell (2-1) and Livingston (3-0), indicating their ability to control matches against opposition. domestic rivers.

Despite occasional fluctuations, Celtic have shown strength in their victories, especially in Scottish league clashes, but they need to work on consistency and defense to deal with more difficult challenges, especially in European competitions.

11:45 PMan hour ago

ST MIRREN AT HOME!

St. Mirren's last 10 games in the Scottish Premier League have seen a mixed bag of results, with three wins, three draws and four defeats. The team faced significant challenges, evidenced by defeats against teams such as Kilmarnock and Rangers, with unfavorable scores. However, there were positive moments, such as victories against Ross County and Livingston, demonstrating the ability to beat direct opponents in the table. Highlight is the 1-0 victory over Hearts, highlighting the team's ability to win more balanced matches. There were also draws, such as the 0-0 against Motherwell, showing a solid defense, but sometimes facing difficulties in scoring goals. The irregular performance indicates the need for greater consistency, especially against stronger teams, where St. Mirren still faces difficulties in winning. The team needs to work on the consistency and effectiveness of their game to achieve more positive results and consolidate themselves in the competition.
11:40 PMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

SMISA Stadium is The stadium of St. Mirren Football Club, located in Paisley, Scotland. With capacity for around 7,900 fans, it is the club's home since 2009, replacing the old Love Street Stadium. Named in honor of the Supporters' The club's trust, the St. Mirren Independent Supporters Association (SMISA), the stadium represents an important milestone in the team's recent history.

Situated in the center of a residential area, SMISA Stadium is ideally situated in a residential area. a modern venue that offers a vibrant atmosphere on match days. Its construction provided St. Mirren with a more up-to-date infrastructure, with facilities for players, fans and media.

In addition to St. Mirren's games, the stadium is also home to St. Mirren. It is used for various events, including shows and community activities, integrating with the community. local life beyond football. The atmosphere during matches is often intense, with fans passionately supporting the team.

SMISA Stadium represents not just a venue for sporting competition, but a meeting point for the community, a symbol of identity and pride for fans of St. Mirren Football Club.

p>

11:35 PMan hour ago

HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

In the last head-to-head clashes between St. Mirren and Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, Celtic were dominant, achieving consistently favorable results. In the last 10 games, Celtic have won six times, drawn once and been defeated just three times by St. Mirren. Celtic demonstrated superiority both at home and away, recording convincing victories and high scores, such as a 6-0 home win in August 2021. St. Mirren had some standout moments, such as a 2-0 victory They have reached 0 in September 2022, but have generally faced difficulties in overcoming Celtic's strength and consistent performance. The most recent clashes showed more balanced games, with tighter scores, indicating a possible evolution in St. Mirren's ability to compete with Celtic. However, historically, Celtic have been the dominant team in these head-to-head clashes. St. Mirren needs to seek more consistency and efficiency to challenge Celtic more effectively in the future.
11:30 PM2 hours ago

HOW DOES CELTIC ARRIVE?

Celtic have had a predominantly positive performance in recent games, winning important victories in the Scottish Premier League. The victories over Rangers 2-1 and Dundee FC 3-0 stood out, highlighting the team's consistency. There was a 1-1 draw with Motherwell, showing a slight drop in performance, but still remaining unbeaten at home. However, a 2-0 defeat against Lazio in the Europa League is a big deal. a setback to consider. The team demonstrated offensive ability, scoring goals consistently in several games, but faced defensive difficulties on some occasions, such as in the 2-0 defeat to Hearts. Overall, Celtic performed well, but they need to focus on defensive consistency to continue progressing in the season.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

HOW DOES ST MIRREN ARRIVE?

In St. Mirren's last 10 Scottish Premier League matches, performances have been mixed, with three wins, three draws and four defeats. The team faced challenges in its consistency, alternating between positive results and difficulties in scoring goals. The defense showed solidity in some games, keeping scores low, but the lack of efficiency in the attack was evident in some clashes. Wins against Ross County and Livingston stand out, as well as a convincing 3-0 victory over Aberdeen. However, there were stumbles, such as the 4-0 defeat against Dundee FC. The team needs to find stability, improve attacking effectiveness and work on consistency when facing challenging teams to ensure more positive results.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Tiger Stadium

The St. Mirren vs Celtic game will be played at New St Mirren Park, with a capacity at 7.937 people.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Scottish Premiership: St. Mirren vs Celtic live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo