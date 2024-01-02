Milan vs Cagliari LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italia Cup.
Where and how to watch Milan vs Cagliari online and live in the Coppa Italia?

The match will be broadcast on the Star+ streaming platform.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for Milan vs Cagliari in several countries:

Argentina: 17:00 

Bolivia: 16:00 

Brazil: 17:00 

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 15:00 hours 

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. 

USA (ET): 3:00 P.M. USA (ET): 3:00 p.m. 

Spain: 21:00 hours 

Mexico: 14:00 hours 

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 15:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 16:00 hours

Last Cagliari lineup

This was Claudio Ranieri's starting eleven against Empoli:

Latest Milan lineup

This was the starting eleven that Stefano Pioli put out against Sassuolo:

Statements by Cagliari

After failing to win at home against Empoli and struggling at the bottom of the table to avoid relegation, Cagliari coach Claudio Ranieri was satisfied with the draw and acknowledged the effort of his players despite the result.

"I wouldn't talk about bad luck. We played a good game, we pressed in the first half, but Empoli knew how to play. We knew how they played and we responded blow for blow, then we played a great second half, creating a lot and not picking anything up. We are there and we know we will fight until the end" declared, the strategist.

"The performance was there, not the whole result nor the patience. Was it right to disallow Viola's goal? I do not know, I have not seen it again and it is still difficult for me to judge something that the referee has annulled and reviewed on the monitor. We do not have a good relationship with the VAR, unfortunately è so "ended, Ranieri.

Milan Statements

After the victory in the league thanks to Christian Pullisic's goal against Sassuolo, the Rossoneri coach spoke about his team's performance.

"We played a good first half, although perhaps we were too deep because there were spaces to be, but I think overall we played the game we had to play at this point," summed up the "rossonero" DT.

How does Cagliari arrive?

Cagliari is coming from a goalless draw against Empoli at the Arena Celdeña. Claudio Ranieri's men, who are in 18th place at the bottom of the table, will be looking to spring a surprise at the San Siro and make life difficult for Milan in an attempt to eliminate them and advance to the Quarterfinals.

How does Milan arrive?

The Rossoneri come into this match after beating Sassuolo 1-0 at home on matchday 18 of Serie A, however, the team coached by Stefano Pioli is in third place in the table with 11 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats, only behind Juventus and leaders Inter Milan.

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The Milan vs Cagliari match will be played at the San Siro, located in Italy. The stadium has capacity for 75 000 fans.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Milan vs Cagliari, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium, at 15:00.
