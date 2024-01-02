Milan vs Cagliari LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italia Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Milan vs Cagliari online and live in the Coppa Italia?
Last Cagliari lineup
Latest Milan lineup
Statements by Cagliari
"I wouldn't talk about bad luck. We played a good game, we pressed in the first half, but Empoli knew how to play. We knew how they played and we responded blow for blow, then we played a great second half, creating a lot and not picking anything up. We are there and we know we will fight until the end" declared, the strategist.
"The performance was there, not the whole result nor the patience. Was it right to disallow Viola's goal? I do not know, I have not seen it again and it is still difficult for me to judge something that the referee has annulled and reviewed on the monitor. We do not have a good relationship with the VAR, unfortunately è so "ended, Ranieri.
Milan Statements
"We played a good first half, although perhaps we were too deep because there were spaces to be, but I think overall we played the game we had to play at this point," summed up the "rossonero" DT.
How does Cagliari arrive?
How does Milan arrive?
The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.
This is the kick-off time for Milan vs Cagliari in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 17:00
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 3:00 P.M. USA (ET): 3:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours