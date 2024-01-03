Roma vs Cremonese LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italy Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Roma vs Cremonese match for Italy Cup Match?
This is the start time of the game Roma vs Cremonese of 3rd January in several countries
Watch out for this Cremonese player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Massimo Coda. The Italian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Massimo Coda knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Cremonese.
Last Cremonese lineup:
A. Jugdall; M. Bianchetti, L. Ravanelli, V. Antov; L. Sernicola, Z. Majer, M. Castagnetti, M. Collocolo, P. Ghiglione; M. Coda. F. Vasquez.
Watch out for this Roma player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Romelu Lukaku knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Roma.
Last Roma line-up:
R. Patricio; G. Macini, D. Llorente, E. N'Dicka; R. Kristensen, B. Cristante, L. Paredes, E. Bove, N. Zalewski; R. Lukaku, A. Belotti.
Background:
Roma and Cremonese have met on a total of 17 occasions (11 wins for Roma, 2 draws, 4 wins for Cremonese) where the scales are clearly tipped in favor of the Roma side. In terms of goals, 41 have been scored in favor of Roma and only 16 goals have been scored in favor of Cremonese. Their last meeting dates back to the current season on matchday 24 of the 22/23 season where Cremonese beat Roma 2-1.
About the Stadium
The Olympic Stadium of Rome (Stadio Olimpico) is a multifunctional stadium located in the city of Rome, Italy. The stadium was built for the 1960 Summer Olympics, which were held in Rome. It was inaugurated on May 17, 1953 and originally designed to host athletic events and Olympic ceremonies. Since then, it has been home to various sporting events and concerts. The stadium has a capacity to hold over 70,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Italy. This capacity has been used for sporting events, concerts and other shows over the years. Rome's Stadio Olimpico has been home to two of Italy's biggest soccer clubs: A.S. Roma and S.S. Lazio. Both teams use the stadium for their home games in the Italian Serie A. In addition to soccer, the stadium has hosted athletics events, rugby and concerts by international artists.
Looking to make a splash
On the other hand, Cremonese will be looking for a victory against an opponent that arrives as a real Goliath and with all the statistics against them to take the victory in this knockout game. Unlike Roma, the current Europa League runner-up, the Cremonese squad is barely worth what Pablo Dybala is worth, however, they are fighting toe to toe with any opponent that stands in front of them in Serie B as they are having a good season so far, placing themselves in the fight for promotion in the playoffs.
La Loba wants to triumph in Italy
The Roma team will be looking to triumph in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia when they host Cremonese at the Olimpico de Roma, a team that wants to spoil the party for La Loba. Roma has been having great seasons lately and in this one, they will be looking for a trophy after last season's failure to win the Europa League. Likewise, they are in a positive moment for the team as they finished the first round of the campaign in sixth place, being in the top positions of Serie A and with the possibility of fighting for a place in the UEFA Champions League next year.
In search of the Italian throne
One of the most important competitions of the Italian Calcio, the Coppa Italia, resumes its round of 16 matches with the intention of looking for the clubs that will fight in 90 minutes for the pass to the quarterfinals of the competition and can continue with the dream of fighting to try to lift the coveted trophy at the end of the season. It is also worth remembering that in addition to the economic prize for winning the competition, the team that manages to lift the Coppa Italia trophy will be able to participate in the UEFA Europa League the following year, so there are more reasons for the teams to strive to give their best in every game and achieve the goal set at the beginning of the season.
Kick-off time
The Roma vs Cremonese match will be played at Stadio Olimpico, in Roma, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
