Girona vs Atletico de Madrid LIVE: Score Updates and Stream Info and How To Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Girona vs Atlético de Madrid live on Match day 19 of the Spanish League 2024.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Girona vs Atletico Madrid live on Matchday 19 of La Liga, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Montilivi. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Other matches tomorrow in the 19th round of La Liga in Spain
Tomorrow, in addition to Girona vs Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Celta de Vigo vs Real Betis and Granada vs Cadiz in the 19th round of the Spanish League, will be the match that will close this date with a very exciting game and with very high expectations to see two teams that are at the top of the overall table in a match of second against third.
Where and how to watch Girona vs Atlético de Madrid online live on Match day 19 of the Spanish League 2024
Girona vs Atletico Madrid match will be broadcast on Sky Sports channel.
The Girona vs Atletico Madrid match can be tuned in from the Blue To Go streams.
The Girona vs Atletico Madrid match can be tuned in from the Blue To Go streams.
If you want to watch Girona vs Atletico Madrid live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match on Matchday 19 of the Spanish League will be Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the most important match of the day in the Spanish League.
What time is the match Girona vs Atlético de Madrid match day 19 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the West Ham vs Brighton match on 3 January 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:30
Argentina: 17:30
Bolivia: 17:30
Brazil: 17:30
Chile: 17:30
Colombia: 17:30
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.
Spain: 10:30 p.m.
United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:30 hours
Paraguay: 17:30 hours
Peru: 17:30 hours
Uruguay: 17:30 hours
Venezuela: 17:30 hours
Japan: 02:30 hours
India: 00:30 hours
Nigeria: 23:30 hours
South Africa: 23:30
Australia: 0530 hours
United Kingdom ET: 22:30
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in the 19th round of the Spanish League, with two teams that are currently enjoying a great moment in the general table of the season.
Background
The record leans towards Atletico Madrid as they have met on 8 occasions, leaving a record of 5 draws, 3 wins for Atletico Madrid and Girona have never been able to defeat the team coached by Cholo Simeone, but it is expected to be a very close game with reserved forecasts.
How is Atlético de Madrid coming along?
Atletico Madrid comes from defeating Sevilla by the minimum difference 1-0, will seek to approach Girona in the overall table although it still takes several points, is in third place with 38 points and a record of 12 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats, is expected to be a hard fought match, with two teams urgently seeking to get the 3 points to continue climbing in the overall table of LaLiga, in this way the two teams come to this meeting of day 19, with two of the best teams currently in the Spanish League season.
How does Girona arrive?
Girona come from a 1-1 draw against Betis, despite that they are still the great revelation in this LaLiga season, being in one of the highest positions in the general table, they come to this match in second position with 45 points and a record of 14 wins, 3 draws and one defeat, Tomorrow they will look to take advantage of their home advantage to win against Atlético de Madrid, a team that follows them in third position and continue to fight with Real Madrid for the lead of the competition, a very close match is expected, full of intensity, goals and emotions, in this way Girona arrives to the 19th round of LaLiga.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Girona vs Atlético de Madrid live stream, match day 19 of the LaLiga season 2023-24. The match will take place at the Estadio Montilivi at 14:30.