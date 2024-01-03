PSG vs Toulouse LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Trophée des Champions Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch PSG vs Toulouse online and live from the Trophée des Champions 2024?
This is the start time of the PSG vs Toulouse match in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Toulouse's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Guillaume Restes, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Logan Costa, Gabriel Suazo, Christian Mawissa Elebi, César Gelabert, Stijn Spierings, Cristian Cásseres Jr., Thijs Dallinga, Frank Magri and Aron Donnum.
Thijs Dallinga, player to watch!
The Toulouse striker is one of the most important figures for the team, the team seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Dutchman begins a new Ligue 1 season after a good last season where he managed to become the attacking reference for the team. In that season, Dallinga was an important part of the cup title and managed to contribute 18 goals and 3 assists in 42 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Toulouse arrive?
Toulouse continues this Ligue 1 season in search of fighting for the French title and having a good campaign in the Europa League. The team has not made any big moves, but the board has been able to react in time and has made up for several losses with great players and put together a competitive squad with Frank Magri, Thijs Dallinga, César Gelabert, Gabriel Suazo, Cristian Cásseres and Rasmus Nicolaisen. Toulouse will continue looking for more reinforcements so that the team competes in the best way in all the competitions in which it participates. Last season, the team won the Cup title and now they will seek to add one more trophy to their cabinets.
Last PSG lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha, Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Kylian Mbappé, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani.
Kylian Mbappé, player to follow!
The PSG striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue demonstrating that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman begins a new Ligue 1 season after a good last season, where he was one of the team's top scorers. That season, Mbappé contributed 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does PSG get here?
Paris Saint-Germain starts its season looking to fight for the Ligue 1 title and have a good campaign in the Champions League. The team has made big moves, among the casualties those of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Mauro Icardi stand out, but the board has known how to react in time and have made up for these losses with great players, Ousmane Dembelé, Lucas Hernández, Marco Asensio arrived and Manuel Ugarte. PSG will continue to look for more reinforcements so that the team competes in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, the team finished in first place in Ligue 1 becoming the champion. The French failed to qualify for the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, losing to Bayern Munich, later, they fell in the round of 16 of the French Cup against Marseille, considering the international season as a failure. This season, the objective is to have better results in local competitions and be able to fight for a place among the best in the Champions League. At the moment the team is in eleventh position in Ligue 1 with 40 points after 12 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss.
Where is the game?
The Parc des Princes located in the city of Paris will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this season of the Trophée des Champions. This stadium has capacity for 50,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1970.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSG vs Toulouse match, corresponding to the Trophée des Champions 2023-2024 duel. The meeting will take place at the Parc des Princes, at exactly 1:45 p.m.