Hong Kong vs Tajikistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

Here comes: Asian Cup!
After this friendly, the two teams will play in the Asian Cup. Hong Kong is in Group C with Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Palestine. Tajikistan, on the other hand, is in Group A with Qatar, China and Lebanon.
Retrospect
There are only two matches in history between Hong Kong and Tajikistan. Both matches were in the Asian Cup, where Tajikistan won one and drew the other. Both games took place in 2003, with Tajikistan drawing 0-0 in the first on November 8 and winning 1-0 on November 21.
Probable Tajikistan
Tajikistan should also repeat their last line-up, when they beat Pakistan, going with: Yatimov, Safarov, Hanonov, Juribaev and Nazarov; Umarbaev, Juraboev and Panjshanbe; Kamolov, Soirov and Dzhalilov.
Probable Hong Kong
In their last official match, Hong Kong fielded the following line-up, which should be repeated: Yapp, Fernando, Lilley Nunez, Leung Nok Hang, and Yue Tze Nam; Tan, Wong and Kwan Siu Chan; Shinichi Chan, Udebuluzor and Chan.
Qualifying!
In Group E of the Second Qualifying Round, with two games already played, Iran lead with four points, tied with Uzbekistan. Close behind, with one point, are Turkmenistan, tied with Hong Kong. Tajikistan are in Group G with four points, in second place, below leaders Saudi Arabia, who have six points, and above Jordan, who have one point, and Pakistan, who have no points.
Last Matches: Tajikistan
Tajikistan are coming off the back of two wins and a draw, making their debut in official matches in 2024. On October 17, away from home, they won a friendly against Malaysia. On November 16, at home, the draw was 1-1 with Jordan, with Samiev opening the scoring for Tajikistan and Al-Naimat equalizing for Jordan, in the Qualifiers. Also in the Qualifiers, on the 21st, they beat Pakistan 6-1 away from home, with goals from Famolov (2), Soirov, Umarbev, Panjshanbe and Samiev, while Navi pulled one back.
Last matches: Hong Kong
Hong Kong comes into this match with one defeat, one draw and one win. On November 16, 2023, they lost 4-0 away to Iran in a World Cup qualifier, with goals from Azmoun (2), Taremi and Rezaeian. On the 21st, at home, the draw was 2-2 with Turkmenistan, with goals from Wai and Everton, while Mingazov got the equalizer, still in the Qualifiers. And on Monday (01), they won 2-1 away to China.
