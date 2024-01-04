Crystal Palace vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch English FA Cup 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Crystal Palace vs Everton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Everton match for the English FA Cup.
What time is the Crystal Palace vs Everton match for English FA Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Everton of January 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Everton's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.
Everton players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Everton's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Crystal Palace. The player Abdoulaye Doucouré (#16) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Thursday. Midfielder Jack Harrison (#11) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Thursday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in seventeenth position in the general table after 7 games won, 2 draws and 7 lost, they have 13 points. It is Everton's first game in the FA Cup, in the third round of the tournament is when they join the Premier League and Championship teams. Their last game was on December 30, 2023, resulting in a 3-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the Premier League. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Crystal Palace players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Crystal Palace's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Everton. French player Odsonne Édouard (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Thursday. Striker Jordan Ayew (#9) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Thursday.
Crystal Palace in the tournament
The London soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in fifteenth position in the general table with 4 games won, 5 draws and 8 lost, achieving 17 points . Crystal Palace will play their first match of the tournament, their expectations are very high and they seek to become champions. Their last game was against Brentford on December 30, 2023, the game ended in a 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park and thus they achieved another victory in the Premier League. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Selhurst Park is located in the city of London, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 26,309 spectators and is the home of Crystal Palace. It was inaugurated on August 30, 1924 and cost £30 million to build.