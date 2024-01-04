Las Palmas vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Las Palmas vs Barcelona live
Where and how to watch Las Palmas vs Barcelona online and live
Las Palmas vs Barcelona can be tuned from the Blue to Go App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Las Palmas vs Barcelona match corresponding to Matchday 19 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 2:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.
Brazil: 2:30 p.m.
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 2:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.
United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.
Japan: 2:30 p.m.
India: 01:30 hours
Nigeria: 07:30 hours
South Africa: 08:30 hours
Australia: 08:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:30 a.m.
Barcelona Declarations
"I think we have trained well, the Christmas holidays have been good for us to disconnect and the team has returned very well. Words are unnecessary, now it's time to show it on the field. We want to find continuity in the game and in the results."
"I don't take it that way. I take these four or five months to see if we compete well, if we find the right way to find a good dynamic. The team needed to disconnect. And as for the fight the other day... I always go For the footballer, be natural. I don't like sending messages through the press."
"Yes, I would like to. But I have not spoken with Aleix or anyone else. We will see how the economic situation is and what we can do. I am in constant contact with the president and with Deco. There is no news."
"Win titles, just like last year at this time. We have four competitions, now two wonderful ones are starting. I ask for health, happiness, that the players have a good time... But above all, win."
"Yes, it also caught on in the second half. It was totally different. The players are aligned with the staff, they saw it that way too. They understood it. And I hope from now on the face of Barça will be seen like the second half against Almería" .
"Generating chances. In the last games we have shot more than 30 times. This is the objective. Finish plays, go on the attack, high pressure, have the ball... But it is exactly what Las Palmas wants, too. Pimi works very "This is good and it fits little. Valles is the goalkeeper who saves the most, so we are going to try to create chances."
Barcelona's latest lineup
Last lineup of Las Palmas
How does Barcelona arrive?
How do Las Palmas arrive?