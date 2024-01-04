Las Palmas vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2024 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Las Palmas vs Barcelona live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Gran Canaria Stadium.
What time is the Las Palmas vs Barcelona match corresponding to Matchday 19 of LaLiga?

This is the start time of the Las Palmas vs Barcelona match on January 4, 2024 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 2:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Colombia: 2:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.

United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:30 p.m.

Peru: 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Japan: 2:30 p.m.

India: 01:30 hours

Nigeria: 07:30 hours

South Africa: 08:30 hours

Australia: 08:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:30 a.m.

Barcelona Declarations

Xavi spoke prior to this match: "We have a difficult start. Together with Girona, I think it is one of the revelations of the season. Pimienta is a great coach, they are playing very well. Their game is very similar to what we want, for the offensive proposal, the triangulations... I know him well, we agree in the reserve team and I wish him the best. It will be a fight for the ball. He is a complicated opponent."

"I think we have trained well, the Christmas holidays have been good for us to disconnect and the team has returned very well. Words are unnecessary, now it's time to show it on the field. We want to find continuity in the game and in the results."

"I don't take it that way. I take these four or five months to see if we compete well, if we find the right way to find a good dynamic. The team needed to disconnect. And as for the fight the other day... I always go For the footballer, be natural. I don't like sending messages through the press."

"Yes, I would like to. But I have not spoken with Aleix or anyone else. We will see how the economic situation is and what we can do. I am in constant contact with the president and with Deco. There is no news."

"Win titles, just like last year at this time. We have four competitions, now two wonderful ones are starting. I ask for health, happiness, that the players have a good time... But above all, win."

"Yes, it also caught on in the second half. It was totally different. The players are aligned with the staff, they saw it that way too. They understood it. And I hope from now on the face of Barça will be seen like the second half against Almería" .

"Generating chances. In the last games we have shot more than 30 times. This is the objective. Finish plays, go on the attack, high pressure, have the ball... But it is exactly what Las Palmas wants, too. Pimi works very "This is good and it fits little. Valles is the goalkeeper who saves the most, so we are going to try to create chances."

Barcelona's latest lineup

Iñaki Peña; João Cancelo, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Sergi Roberto, Gündoğan, Fermín; Raphinha, João Félix, Lewandowski
Last lineup of Las Palmas

Alvaro Valles; Julián Araujo, Saúl Coco, Mika Mármol, Sergi Cardona; Javi Muñoz, Perrone, Loiodice; Marvin, Munir, Kaba
How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona had its last match of the year against América in a friendly duel, although it previously beat Almerìa in a great way, adding three in this league.

How do Las Palmas arrive?

Las Palmas lost their last match by the minimum against Athletic in this competition, so they will look to have a great match and score goals to seek the three points.

The Las Palmas vs Barcelona match will be played at the Gran Canaria Stadium

The Las Palmas vs Barcelona match will be played at the Gran Canaria Stadium located in Gran Canaria, Spain. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Las Palmas vs Barcelona match, corresponding to Matchday 19 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Gran Canaria Stadium at 2:30 p.m.
