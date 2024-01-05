Indonesia vs Libya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Indonesia vs Libya in International Friendly?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this player from Libya
Mohamed Al-Tubal, a 30-year-old right winger who currently plays for Al Ahly Tripoli. He has already played four matches with the senior national team, all of them in friendlies. He returns to play for his national team, not since 2021.Indonesia.
Watch out for this player from Indonesia
Saddil Ramdani, is one of the most outstanding players of the Asian national team. He currently plays for Sabah in the Malaysian league. Last season he finished with seven goals and ten assists in 22 games. Since making his senior debut in 2017 he totals 24 appearances where he has scored two goals and dished out four assists.
News - Libya
They started the year with a 4-0 win over Indonesia. They have eight consecutive matches without losing, although only four of those have been victories. The African team has not lost in an official match since last June 2023 in the African Cup qualifiers where they lost 1-0 to Botswana.
News - Indonesia
The Asian team is coming off a 4-0 loss. It also has three straight defeats without a win, following its loss to Libya in its first match of 2024. In addition to a draw against the Philippines and a 5-1 drubbing against Iraq. These last two matches were in the second qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.
Background
A total of three times these two teams have met, with a favorable balance for Libya, which has won all three duels. The last time they met was on January 2, when they won 4-0. All the clashes between these two teams have been international friendlies.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mardan Sports Complex, a stadium in the city of Antalya, Turkey. The stadium was inaugurated in 2008 and has a capacity for 7428 spectators.
Preview of the match
Indonesia and Libya will meet on January 5, 2024 in an international friendly match.
