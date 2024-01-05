Brentford vs Wolves LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Brentford vs Wolves match for FA Cup Match?
This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Wolves of January 5th in several countries:
Watch out for this Wolves player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Wolves' iconic center forward Hwang Hee-chan. The Spanish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Hwang Hee-chan knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Wolves.
Wolves' final lineup:
Jose Sa; T. Gomes, S. Bueno, M. Kilman; R. Aït Nouri, M. Lemina, J. Gomes, N. Semedo; M. Cunha, P. Sarabia; H. Hwang.
Watch out for this Brentford player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward, Yoane Wissa. The Bees' Congolese player is much loved by the team's fans and he has been responsible for giving them a couple of good times, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading opponents until he gets to the penalty area to put in a brilliant cross or a cross shot to give Brentford the advantage in the match.
Last Brentford line-up:
M. Flekken; M. Rasmussen, N. Collins, E. Pinnock, S. Ghoddos; E. Yarmolyuk, C. Noorgard, V. Janelt; Y. Wissa, N. Maupay, K. Lewis-Potter.
Background:
Brentford and Wolves have met on a total of 27 occasions (10 Brentford wins, 3 draws, 14 Wolves wins) where the scales have tipped in favor of the Wolves side. In terms of goals, 40 goals have fallen in favor of Brentford, while 45 have been scored in favor of Wolves. Their last meeting dates back to the 23/24 season in the 19th round of the Premier League where Wolves beat Brentford 1-4.
About the Stadium
Brentford Community Stadium is the home stadium of Brentford Football Club and is located in Brentford, London, England. The stadium was opened on September 1, 2020. It is relatively new compared to other soccer stadiums in England. The stadium has a capacity to hold around 17,250 spectators. The capacity may be expanded in the future if expansions or improvements are carried out. The term "Community" in the stadium's name reflects the club's connection to the local community. The stadium not only serves as the venue for soccer matches, but is also designed to be a community space that can host diverse events and activities beyond soccer.
The same dose must be repeated
Wolves return to the Brentford Community Stadium after having had their first meeting with Brentford in the Premier League on matchday 19, where Wolves had the luxury of beating the locals, with a tremendous final score of 1-4, getting three points and in some way an advantage for this FA Cup match, as they already know the strategy to beat Brentford at home and with their people. However, the level of these teams is somewhat similar as Wolves are also positioned in mid-table.
They want to make their home ground count
Since their arrival in the first division of English soccer, Brentford has only dedicated itself to surprise and act with the great collective game they play, which has allowed them to stay in the Premier League with the hope of someday making the next leap to a European international competition. At the moment they are positioned in the mid-table zone, however, they will have a revenge for this FA Cup match since in their most recent duel against Wolves, the Wolves team scored and enjoyed the away game, so now they must make them pay for the defeat they caused, eliminating them from the FA Cup.
The adventure continues
The start of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign has already passed and now with a part of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. At the same time, the teams that will fight for the FA Cup crown are gradually beginning to emerge on the road.
