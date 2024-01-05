Brentford vs Wolves LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Photo: @Wolves

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:15 AM20 minutes ago

Tune in here Brentford vs Wolves Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brentford vs Wolves match.
2:10 AM25 minutes ago

What time is Brentford vs Wolves match for FA Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Wolves of January 5th in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

January 5, 2024

14:15

 

Argentina

January 5, 2024

16:15

 

Bolivia

January 5, 2024

14:15

 

Brazil

January 5, 2024

16:15

 

Chile

January 5, 2024

16:15

 

Colombia

January 5, 2024

14:15

 

Ecuador

January 5, 2024

14:15

 

Spain

January 5, 2024

20:15 

 

Mexico

January 5, 2024

13:15

Paramount +

Peru

January 5, 2024

14:15 

  
2:05 AM30 minutes ago

Watch out for this Wolves player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Wolves' iconic center forward Hwang Hee-chan. The Spanish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Hwang Hee-chan knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Wolves.

2:00 AM35 minutes ago

Wolves' final lineup:

Jose Sa; T. Gomes, S. Bueno, M. Kilman; R. Aït Nouri, M. Lemina, J. Gomes, N. Semedo; M. Cunha, P. Sarabia; H. Hwang.
1:55 AM40 minutes ago

Watch out for this Brentford player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward, Yoane Wissa. The Bees' Congolese player is much loved by the team's fans and he has been responsible for giving them a couple of good times, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading opponents until he gets to the penalty area to put in a brilliant cross or a cross shot to give Brentford the advantage in the match. 

1:50 AMan hour ago

Last Brentford line-up:

M. Flekken; M. Rasmussen, N. Collins, E. Pinnock, S. Ghoddos; E. Yarmolyuk, C. Noorgard, V. Janelt; Y. Wissa, N. Maupay, K. Lewis-Potter.
1:45 AMan hour ago

Background:

Brentford and Wolves have met on a total of 27 occasions (10 Brentford wins, 3 draws, 14 Wolves wins) where the scales have tipped in favor of the Wolves side. In terms of goals, 40 goals have fallen in favor of Brentford, while 45 have been scored in favor of Wolves. Their last meeting dates back to the 23/24 season in the 19th round of the Premier League where Wolves beat Brentford 1-4.
1:40 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

Brentford Community Stadium is the home stadium of Brentford Football Club and is located in Brentford, London, England. The stadium was opened on September 1, 2020. It is relatively new compared to other soccer stadiums in England. The stadium has a capacity to hold around 17,250 spectators. The capacity may be expanded in the future if expansions or improvements are carried out. The term "Community" in the stadium's name reflects the club's connection to the local community. The stadium not only serves as the venue for soccer matches, but is also designed to be a community space that can host diverse events and activities beyond soccer.
1:35 AMan hour ago

The same dose must be repeated

Wolves return to the Brentford Community Stadium after having had their first meeting with Brentford in the Premier League on matchday 19, where Wolves had the luxury of beating the locals, with a tremendous final score of 1-4, getting three points and in some way an advantage for this FA Cup match, as they already know the strategy to beat Brentford at home and with their people. However, the level of these teams is somewhat similar as Wolves are also positioned in mid-table.
1:30 AMan hour ago

They want to make their home ground count

Since their arrival in the first division of English soccer, Brentford has only dedicated itself to surprise and act with the great collective game they play, which has allowed them to stay in the Premier League with the hope of someday making the next leap to a European international competition. At the moment they are positioned in the mid-table zone, however, they will have a revenge for this FA Cup match since in their most recent duel against Wolves, the Wolves team scored and enjoyed the away game, so now they must make them pay for the defeat they caused, eliminating them from the FA Cup.
1:25 AMan hour ago

The adventure continues

The start of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign has already passed and now with a part of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. At the same time, the teams that will fight for the FA Cup crown are gradually beginning to emerge on the road.
1:20 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Brentford vs Wolves match will be played at Brentford Community Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:15 pm ET.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 FA Cup: Brentford vs Wolves!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo