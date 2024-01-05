Iran vs Burkina Faso LIVE Updates: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Iran vs Burkina Faso Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Iran vs Burkina Faso match.
What time is Iran vs Burkina Faso match for Friendly Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Iran vs Burkina Faso of 5th January in several countries:
|
Where to watch Iran vs Burkina Faso
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
January 5, 2024
|
9:30 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 5, 2024
|
11:30
|
Bolivia
|
January 5, 2024
|
9:30
|
Brasil
|
January 5, 2024
|
11:30
|
Chile
|
January 5, 2024
|
11:30
|
Colombia
|
January 5, 2024
|
9:30
|
Ecuador
|
January 5, 2024
|
9:30
|
España
|
January 5, 2024
|
15:30
|
Mexico
|
January 5, 2024
|
8:30
|
Peru
|
January 5, 2024
|
9:30
Watch out for this Burkina Faso player:
The player to watch for this match will be Stephane Aziz Ki, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for Burkina Faso.
Burkina Faso's final lineup:
H. Koffi; A. Guiebre, I. Quédraogo, S. Yago, E. Tapsoba; H. Bandé, A. Ki, I. Dayo, B. Touré; D. Ouattara, C. Badolo.
Watch out for this Iran player:
The player to watch for this match will be Sardar Azmoun, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, also, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal Iran.
Iran's last line-up:
A. Beiranvand; M. Mohammadi, S. Khalilzadeh, H. Kanani, R. Rezaeian; S. Ghoddos, S. Ezatolahi, M. Torabi; M. Mohebi, S. Azmoun, M. Taremi.
Background:
Iran and Burkina Faso have never met in a friendly or official duel so this will be the first meeting between the two teams as far as the sport of world soccer is concerned.
About the Stadium:
The Kish Olympic Stadium is located on Kish Island, which is a duty-free zone and tourist destination in the Persian Gulf, off the southern coast of Iran. It has a capacity that can accommodate several thousand spectators, but exact numbers may vary. The stadium has been used primarily for sporting events, including soccer matches and other athletic activities. In addition to the main playing field, it is common for stadiums to house additional facilities such as gymnasiums, training areas and other sports infrastructure. The stadium may have hosted local, national or even international sporting events, depending on the importance and capacity of the venue.
Looking for a big performance
On the other hand, Iran also arrives at the Asian Cup of Nations with the illusion of giving a great performance and looking to fight to reach the knockout stages where they will be able to fight for the Cup. Unlike Burkina Faso, Iran will have a much more accessible group to think about qualifying as they will debut against Palestine, a team that is currently very hit by the context that plagues their country, then, they will face Hong Kong, a team that has never been able to qualify in the Asian Cup and will finish their stage against UAE, a favorite team to get the three points.
They have been drawn in a difficult group
The national team of Burkina Faso will have to take advantage of this match against the Iranian national team to have a breakthrough and improve their collective soccer towards their debut in the 2024 African Cup of Nations. Burkina Faso will face an extremely strict group since they will start against one of the best teams of the African continent, i.e. Mauritania. Then they will face Algeria, a national team that is always a candidate to reach the final stages of the African Cup of Nations or at least in recent years has emerged as one of the strongest powers in African football, and finally they will close their participation in the group stage against Angola, a team that looks strong like the Mauritanians.
Preparing for the African Cup of Nations
The new edition of the African Cup of Nations is just around the corner and little by little the nations of the father continent of human civilization are beginning to gather their best men to represent the colors of their flag on the pitch in the search for the eternal glory of Africa. In this friendly match between Iran and Burkina Faso, both teams will be able to test the level they will face and the level they will have to be at in order to face a great challenge such as this tournament. Likewise, after a long time away from national competitions, these 90 minutes will be useful for the players to polish and fine-tune minimum details, improving their collective and individual game.
Kick-off time
The Iran vs Burkina Faso match will be played at Estadio Olímpico de Kish, in Kish, Iran. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Iran vs Burkina Faso!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.