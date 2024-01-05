Siria vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Syria vs Kyrgyzstan live in an International Friendly Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Syria vs Kyrgyzstan live in a friendly match, as well as the latest information from Al-Maktoum Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Other matches in Friday's international friendlies
In addition to this match between Syria and Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia vs Libya, Iran vs Burkina Faso, Qatar vs Jordan and Togo vs Algeria are tomorrow's friendly matches It will undoubtedly be very exciting games with very high quality teams and players who will be looking to get to the Asian Cup and the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in the best possible shape.
Where and how to watch live online Syria vs Kyrgyzstan in friendly match
The match Syria vs Kyrgyzstan will not be broadcast on television.
The match Syria vs Kyrgyzstan will not be able to be tuned in from the streams.
If you want to watch Syria vs Kyrgyzstan live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best bet.
Al Maktoum Stadium
Located in the United Arab Emirates, one of the most important stadiums in the country, home of the Al-Nasr club, it has a capacity of 15,000 spectators and was inaugurated in 1995. It will be the venue for this international match between Syria and Kyrgyzstan, a preparation match for the Asia Cup 2024 and a match that promises to be one of the best tomorrow.
What time is the Syria vs Kyrgyzstan friendly match?
This is the kick-off time for the match Syria vs Kyrgyzstan on 5 January 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Spain: 16:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 03:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 00:00 hours
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00 hours
France 16:00 hours
Italy 16:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match which promises to be one of the best with the best home national team players and the fans who will be at the stadium.
Background
The two teams have only met once before and on this occasion Kyrgyzstan won 2-1, so tomorrow they will be favorites to win and continue their preparations for the Asia Cup 2024.
How does Kyrgyzstan get there?
For its part Kyrgyzstan comes from losing 1-0 against United Arab Emirates, a match where they were beaten despite being a very even match, it is expected to be a more even match and with a reserved forecast tomorrow, this way the two teams arrive to this international friendly match, with two teams that begin this year with a lot of activity in international football.
How does Syria get there?
Syria comes from an ugly 5-0 defeat against Japan, they will have two preparation matches against Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia, to finally face their first official match of the year, a very close match is expected, with two teams looking for the win to arrive in the best possible way to this tournament, this is the way Syria arrives to this international friendly match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Syria vs Kyrgyzstan live stream, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at the mythical Al-Maktoum Stadium at 09:00.