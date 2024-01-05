Togo vs Algeria LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly
image: Algeria

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Togo vs Algeria live in an international friendly match.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Togo vs Algeria live in a friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Stade de Kégué. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Other matches in Saturday's international friendlies

In addition to this match between Togo and Algeria, Indonesia vs Libya, Iran vs Burkina Faso, Syria vs Kyrgyzstan and Qatar vs Jordan are the matches of these friendlies, full of important teams and players of the highest quality who will be looking to give their best in this matchday that closes an important year for the national teams.
Where and how to watch Togo vs Algeria live online in Friendly Matches

The match Togo vs Algeria will not be broadcast on television.
The Togo vs Algeria match will not be streamed.

If you want to watch Togo vs Algeria live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Stade de Kégué

It is the most important stadium in Togo, it is the stadium where their national team plays, with a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on January 12, 2000, it will be the stadium where this international friendly match between Togo and Algeria will be played, a match that promises to be one of the best tomorrow with two teams that will seek to start in the best way this 2024 with a triumph.

What time is the Togo vs Algeria friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Togo vs Algeria match on 5 January 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 17:00 hours

Bolivia: 17:00 hours

Brazil: 17:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 17:00 hours

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 17:00 hours

Japan: 03:00 hours

India: 00:00 hours 

Nigeria: 00:00 hours

South Africa: 00:00 hours

Australia: 05:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours

France 21:00 hours

Italy 21:00 hours

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match which promises to be one of the best with the best home national team players and the fans who will be at the stadium.
Background

These two countries have met on five occasions, leaving a record of one win for Togo, one draw and three victories for Algeria, so tomorrow Algeria will be favourites to win this friendly warm-up match.
How does Algeria get there?

Algeria comes from defeating Mozambique 2-0, a team that over the years has been growing and being a more complicated selection, will seek to get the best way to the African Cup, will have their best players for these preparatory matches, so the Algerian team arrives to this match that promises to have many goals, intensity and emotions.
How does Togo get there?

Togo will face Algeria with the aim of reaching the African Cup in the best way, a team that will seek to have a better 2024, a very physical match is expected and with two teams that always give a great show, in this way Togo arrives at this international friendly match, with the sole objective of getting the win and get the best way to their first international tournament.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Togo vs Algeria live stream, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at the mythical Kégué Stadium at 14:00.
