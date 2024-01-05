Qatar vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Qatar vs Jordan as well as the latest information from the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.
What time is the Qatar vs Jordan International Friendly at?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this Jordan player
Hamza Al-Dardour, a 32-year-old striker currently playing for Al Hussein. He has scored three goals this season. He has a total of 57 attempts for the Jordanian national team and has managed to score 19 goals.
Watch out for this Qatar player
Ali Almoez, a striker currently playing in the Qatari league for Al-Duhail. He is 27 years old and has five goals and eight assists in 18 games this season. He has just scored a hat trick in his last match in Qatar against Cambodia. A player who has more than 100 caps for his national team. In addition the last time he faced Jordan, it was in 2018 he managed to score a goal.
News - Jordan
Jordan closed the year with a 2-1 loss to Lebanon. They have lost their last six matches. The last time they won was last June 2023 where they beat Jamaica 1-2. They have not won in an official match since June 2022.
News - Qatar
They bid farewell to 2023 with a 3-0 win over Cambodia. They have won their last three matches. After winning their first two matches in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers and their failure to qualify for the Qatar 2023 World Cup, they will be looking to make amends at the Asian Cup.
Background
A total of 14 matches have been played between Qatar and Jordan, with a favorable balance for the Qatari team, which has won 10 times. The Jordanians have won on four occasions. No meeting between these teams has ended in a draw. The last time they met was last December 23, 2018 in a match that Qatar won 2-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, this stadium was inaugurated in 2003, although it was remodeled in 2020. It has a capacity for 25,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Qatar and Jordan will meet on January 5, 2024 in an international friendly match.
