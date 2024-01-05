Fulham vs Rotherham LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups anda How to Watch FA Cup 2024 Match
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Rotherham online live in the FA Cup?

The match will be broadcast on ESPN and through the Star+ streaming platform.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for the Fulham vs Rotherham match in several countries:

Argentina: 16:30 

Bolivia: 15:30 

Brazil: 16:30 

Chile: 16:30 hours

Colombia: 14:30 hours 

Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. 

USA (ET): 2:30 P.M. USA (ET): 2:30 p.m. 

Spain: 8:30 p.m. 

Mexico: 1:30 p.m. 

Paraguay: 4:30 p.m.

Peru: 2:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:30 p.m.

Latest Rotherham lineup

This was the starting eleven that Leam Richardson sent out against Blackburn Rovers:

Latest Fulham lineup

This was Marco Silva's starting eleven against Arsenal:

Rotherham Statements

Injuries have been a serious problem for Rotherham throughout the season, four players are on the injured list: Shane Ferguson, Grant Hall, Cameron Humphreys and Andre Green, therefore, manager Leam Richardson regretted not being able to count on them for the match against Fulham in the FA Cup, however, he assured that his players are working very hard to return as soon as possible to the activity with the first team.

“In terms of the long-term absentees, it’s very doubtful we’ll see any of them at Craven Cottage, but they are all working incredibly hard to get back in contention. “Fingers crossed, we’ll have them available in the near future.”

After scoring the equalizer in the EFL Championship against Blackburn Rovers and currently living a good moment with the Millers, English striker Tom Eaveas recalled that he has also scored at Craven Cottage and assured that although the league is a priority, they will try to take the victory against Fulham in the FA Cup.

“I love playing at Craven Cottage, it is actually one of my favourite grounds. I’ve scored there before and it was a goal that I was really happy with. “For me, the league is the priority, it would be nice to go to Craven Cottage and get a win, so we’ll see what happens. We want to win every game we play, so once we cross the white line, that will be our focus”.

Fulham Statements

Fulham face a pair of crucial matches, the first against bottom-placed Rotherham in the FA Cup third round and the second, just five days later, in the EFL Cup semifinals against Liverpool. In light of this, Cottagers strategist Marco Silva mentioned that they will give equal seriousness to both competitions.

"Tomorrow will be an FA Cup game; it is normal that we also take this competition very seriously. Last season we showed that situation, how serious the competition is for us."

"We are proud to play this competition and for sure the starting XI tomorrow is an XI eager to move into the competition."

"It's difficult for us to say that one is going to be the priority in a competition. Of course, you don't always have the opportunity to play semifinals", concluded, the Portuguese tactician.

How does Rotherham arrive?

Rotherham are coming from a 2-2 away draw with Blackburn Rovers in the 26th round of the EFL Championship and are at the bottom of the table with just three wins, nine draws and 14 defeats. Leam Richardson's team will try to eliminate Fulham and advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

How does Fulham arrive?

The Londoners come into this match after their seventh win of the season. Valuable result at home by a score of 2-1 against Arsenal in the 20th round of the Premier League. The Ducks came from behind thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez and Bobby Decordova. However, the "Whites" are in 13th place in the overall standings, with seven wins, three draws and 10 defeats.

The match will be played at Craven Cottage Stadium.

The match Fulham vs Rotherham will be played at Craven Cottage, located in London, England. The building is one of the oldest in the city of London. The building has been home to Fulham since 1896 and has a capacity for 25,700 fans.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Fulham vs Rotherham, corresponding to the third round of the FA CUP. The match will take place at Craven Cottage Stadium, at 14:30.
