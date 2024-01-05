Fulham vs Rotherham LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups anda How to Watch FA Cup 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Rotherham online live in the FA Cup?
Latest Rotherham lineup
Latest Fulham lineup
Rotherham Statements
“In terms of the long-term absentees, it’s very doubtful we’ll see any of them at Craven Cottage, but they are all working incredibly hard to get back in contention. “Fingers crossed, we’ll have them available in the near future.”
After scoring the equalizer in the EFL Championship against Blackburn Rovers and currently living a good moment with the Millers, English striker Tom Eaveas recalled that he has also scored at Craven Cottage and assured that although the league is a priority, they will try to take the victory against Fulham in the FA Cup.
“I love playing at Craven Cottage, it is actually one of my favourite grounds. I’ve scored there before and it was a goal that I was really happy with. “For me, the league is the priority, it would be nice to go to Craven Cottage and get a win, so we’ll see what happens. We want to win every game we play, so once we cross the white line, that will be our focus”.
Fulham Statements
"Tomorrow will be an FA Cup game; it is normal that we also take this competition very seriously. Last season we showed that situation, how serious the competition is for us."
"We are proud to play this competition and for sure the starting XI tomorrow is an XI eager to move into the competition."
"It's difficult for us to say that one is going to be the priority in a competition. Of course, you don't always have the opportunity to play semifinals", concluded, the Portuguese tactician.
How does Rotherham arrive?
How does Fulham arrive?
The match will be played at Craven Cottage Stadium.
This is the kick-off time for the Fulham vs Rotherham match in several countries:
Argentina: 16:30
Bolivia: 15:30
Brazil: 16:30
Chile: 16:30 hours
Colombia: 14:30 hours
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:30 P.M. USA (ET): 2:30 p.m.
Spain: 8:30 p.m.
Mexico: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m.