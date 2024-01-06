Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United live, as well as the latest information from Ewood Park Stadium.
How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United match live on TV and online?
The Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United match will not be broadcast live on TV.
The Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United?
This is the kick-off time for the Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United match on January 6, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. - Star +
Referee Team
Referee: Geoff Eltringham.
Key player at Cambridge United
One of the players to keep in mind in Cambridge United is Gassan Yahyai, the 23-year-old Spanish-born center forward, has played 20 games so far in League One 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and seven goals, these against; Oxford United, Fleetwood Town, Northampton, Charlton Athletic twice, Blackpool and Exeter.
Key player at Blackburn Rovers
One of the most outstanding players in Blackburn Rovers is Samuel Szmodics, the 28-year-old English-born attacking midfielder, has played 24 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total number of matches he already has three assists and 16 goals, these against; Rotherham United twice, Middlesbrough twice, Ipswich Town, Licester City, Q P R, Norwich City twice, Preston North End, Stoke City, Birmingham City twice, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Rotherham United.
History Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United
In total, the two sides have met 13 times, Blackburn Rovers dominate the record with eight wins, there has been one draw and Cambridge United have won four meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Blackburn Rovers with 15 goals to Cambridge United's 11.
Actuality - Cambridge United
Cambridge United has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the League One, because after playing a total of 24 games, is in the 18th position in the standings with 27 points, this was achieved after winning seven games, drawing six and losing 11, leaving a goal difference of -11, this after scoring 21 goals and conceding 32.
- Last five matches
Cambridge United 2 - 1 Blackpool
Cambridge United 2 - 0 Exeter
Oxford United 2 - 1 Cambridge United
Cambridge United 0 - 2 Leyton Orient
Actuality - Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn Rovers has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 26 matches they are in the 17th position in the standings with 32 points, this score was achieved after winning 10 matches, drawing two and losing 14, they have also scored 39 goals and conceded 48, for a goal difference of -9.
- Last five matches
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 2 Watford FC
Huddersfield Town 3 - 0 Blackburn Rovers
Hulla City 3 - 2 Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn Rovers 2 - 2 Rotherham United
The match will be played at the Ewood Park Stadium
The match between Blackburn Rovers and Cambridge United will take place at the Ewood Park Stadium in the city of Blackburn (England), the stadium is where Blackburn Rovers Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1890 and has a capacity for approximately 31,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United live match, valid for the third round of the FA Cup 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.
