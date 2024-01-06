Inter de Milan vs Hellas Verona LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona live in Serie A match day 19.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona live in Serie A matchday 19, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Other matches this Saturday in Serie A 2024
In addition to this match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona, Frosione vs Monza, Lecce vs Cagliari and Sassuolo vs Fiorentina are the matches for the Saturday matchday in Serie A, matches that will be very interesting with great players on the pitch, these are the fixtures for tomorrow's saturday fixtures in the italian league.
San Siro Stadium
It is the stadium where Inter Milan plays its home matches, one of the most important buildings in Italy, it has a capacity for 75 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 19, 1926, it will host the match between Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona in the 19th round of Serie A, without a doubt a great stadium, for one of the most exciting matches on this date.
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona online live in Serie A match day 19
Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona match will be broadcasted on TV on ESPN channel.
Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona match day 19 in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona match on 6 January 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 08:30 hours
Bolivia: 08:30
Brazil: 08:30
Chile: 08:30
Colombia: 08:30
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
Spain: 12:30 a.m.
United States: 06:30 hours PT and 07:30 hours ET
Mexico: 05:30 hours
Paraguay: 08:30 hours
Peru: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 08:30 hours
Venezuela: 08:30 hours
Japan: 21:30
India: 18:00 hours
Nigeria: 19:00 hours
South Africa: 19:00
Australia: 23:30
United Kingdom: 12:30 p.m.
France: 12.30 p.m.
Italy: 12:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 12:30 p.m.
Belgium: 12:30 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to field all their players and top performers tomorrow for what promises to be an exciting week in Serie A 2024.
Background
The record is clearly in favour of Inter Milan, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 12 wins for Inter Milan, 3 draws and Hellas Verona have failed to win at the San Siro, so tomorrow Inter Milan will be favourites to take all 3 points and remain at the top of the table.
How is Hellas Verona coming along?
For its part Hellas Verona comes from losing 1-0 against Salernitana, team where the Mexican Guillermo Ochoa plays, but where he has not yet seen activity due to injury, Hellas Verona is on the edge of the relegation zone so getting points every match day is an obligation, is in 17th position with 14 points and a record of 2 games won, 5 draws and 10 defeats, having a very bad tournament in these first days, will have a tough task that will be to get into the San Siro Stadium with the intention of getting points to avoid going down to the red zone of relegation, so the two teams come to this meeting that promises to have, many goals, intensity and emotions.
How will Inter Milan arrive?
Inter Milan come from a one-goal draw against Genoa to rescue a point away, in the overall table of Serie A is in first place with 45 points only two points difference from second place, is with a record of 14 games won, They have won 14 games, drawn three and lost one. Tomorrow they will be looking to strengthen their lead against Hellas Verona at home and in front of their fans, a very tight match is expected with two teams that will fight with intensity for the ball.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona live stream, match day 19 of Serie A 2024. The match will take place at the San Siro Stadium at 05:30 (CDMX).