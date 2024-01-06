QPR vs Bournemouth LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of QPR vs Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for QPR vs Bournemouth live in the FA Cup Third Round, as well as the latest information from Loftus Road Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Other matches tomorrow in the FA Cup
In addition to this match between QPR and Bournemouth, Millwall vs Leicester City, Coventry vs Oxford, Wimbledon vs Ipswich, Sunderland vs Newcastle, Hull City vs Birmingham among others, are the matches for the Saturday fixtures in the FA Cup 2024, matches that will be very interesting with great players on the pitch and with the fans cheering for 90 minutes.
Referee
For this match of the third round in the FA Cup, the referee for this match will be Rebecca Welch, the central with a great experience both national and international will seek to bring to a good end this match that is expected to be very close and with many frictions, this will be the referee for tomorrow's match in the FA Cup.
Where and how to watch QPR vs Bournemouth online live in the FA Cup third round
The QPR vs Bournemouth match will be broadcast on TV on the ESPN channel.
QPR vs Bournemouth will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch QPR vs Bournemouth live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is QPR vs Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round?
This is the kick-off time for the QPR vs Bournemouth match on 6 January 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Spain: 16:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 18:00
Nigeria: 19:00
South Africa: 19:00
Australia: 23:00
United Kingdom: 16:00
France: 16:00
Italy: 16:00
Netherlands: 16:00
Belgium: 16:00
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to field all their players and top performers tomorrow for what promises to be an exciting week in the FA Cup.
Background
The record leans towards Bournemouth as they have met on 7 occasions, leaving a record of 2 games won for Queen Park Rangers, 1 draw and 4 wins for Bournemouth, so the visitors will be favourites to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Bournemouth come from a 2-1 loss to Tottenham, a team that has had a difficult start in the Premier League and has not been able to get up, is in 12th position with 25 points and a record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats, will be slight favourites for this FA Cup match but will have a tough task to play as visitors, so the two teams come to this third round match, which promises to be very exciting.
How does QPR arrive?
Queen Park Rangers come from losing 2-1 against Cardiff, a game where they were outplayed at home and suffered a painful defeat, will come to this third round of the FA Cup with the obligation to make a better performance than the last game, in the EFL Championship live a bad time to be in the penultimate position with 21 points, thus comes Queen Park Rangers to the third round of the FA Cup, we expect a very exciting game tomorrow.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of QPR vs Bournemouth in the FA Cup Third Round. The match will take place at Loftus Road Stadium at 09:00 (CDMX).