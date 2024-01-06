Mali vs Guinea Bissau LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Mali vs Guinea live in an international friendly match.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Mali vs Guinea live in this international friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Stade 26 Mars. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Stade 26 Mars
It is the main stadium of Mali, home of its national team and one of the most important in the African country, it has a capacity for 50 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on October 31st 2001, it will host the match of Mali vs Guinea, a preparation match for the African Cup 2024, a state that will surely be full for tomorrow's match, which promises to have many goals, intensity and emotions.
Other matches tomorrow in friendlies
In addition to this match between Mali and Guinea, Iraq vs South Korea, Bahrain vs Australia, Mozambique vs Lesotho, Congo vs Angola, UAE vs Oman, Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone and Tunisia vs Mauritania are the matches for Saturday's international friendlies.
Where and how to watch Mali vs Guinea online and live in an International Friendly
The match Mali vs Guinea will not be broadcast on television.
Mali vs Guinea will not be broadcast via live streaming.
If you want to watch Mali vs Guinea live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best bet.
What time is the Mali vs Guinea match in this international friendly?
This is the kick-off time for the match Mali vs Guinea on 6 January 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 16:00
Ecuador: 16:00
Spain: 20:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Japan: 01:00 hours
India: 23:00 hours
Nigeria 23:00 hours
South Africa: 22:00 hours
Australia: 03:00 hours
United Kingdom: 20:00 hours
France: 20:00 hours
Italy: 20:00 hours
Netherlands: 20:00
Belgium: 20:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to field all their players and their best players tomorrow for what promises to be a very exciting match in the build-up to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.
Background
The record leans towards Mali, as they have met on 4 occasions, leaving a record of 3 games won by Mali and a draw, with no victories for Guinea who has not been able to defeat Mali, so the two teams arrive at this match where the favourite to win will be the locals, we are talking about Mali.
How does Guinea get there?
Guinea comes from defeating Djibouti 1-0, a team that seeks to grow and have a better selection for the next matches, will go out with the intention of getting the best possible result against a team like Mali which is a power in Africa, it is expected a very close match and full of intensity, goals and emotions, thus comes the international friendly match tomorrow.
How does Mali arrive?
Mali comes from a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic, a very strong team and that over time has made a great selection with players in the best teams in the world, will seek to prepare in the best way for what will be the African Cup with its best selected players, it is expected a very close match and full of emotion tomorrow in this international friendly.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live streaming of the match Mali vs Guinea Bissau, which is a friendly international match. The match will take place at Estadio del 26 de Marzo at 13:00 (CDMX).