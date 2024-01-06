Coventry City vs Oxford United LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Coventry City vs Oxford United?
If you want to watch Coventry City vs Oxford United live on TV, it will be available on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Coventry City vs Oxford United match in FA Cup?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this Oxford United player
Cameron Brannagan, a 27-year-old English midfielder, has seven goals and six assists in 26 games. He has not yet scored in the FA Cup, but he has provided an assist. He is coming off an assist, while he closed 2023 by scoring a brace.
Watch out for this Coventry City player
Haji Wright is Coventry's leading scorer this season with eight goals and five assists in 27 games. He has scored in the last two games and has scored or assisted in the last four games he has played. This is his first season at Coventry, after being one of the team's signings from Antalyaspor.
News - Oxford United
In their last match they beat Charlton 1-2 away. They are fifth in League One with 46 points, i.e. in the Playoff places and are five points behind the second position, which gives direct access to promotion to the EFL Championship. They have already advanced two rounds in the FA Cup after defeating Maidenhead 2-0 and Grimsby Town also 2-0.
News - Coventry City
They are coming off a 1-3 win at home to Middlesbrough in their last match. They have now gone seven straight games unbeaten in the EFL Championship where they are in eighth place with 37 points, three points off the Playoff places.
Background
A total of 16 times these two teams have met, with Coventry City winning nine of the matches. Five times Oxford United have won, while two duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in July 2022 in a friendly match that Coventry City won 0-2. There is only one previous meeting in the FA Cup and that was in 1982 when Coventry City won 4-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena, a stadium located in the city of Coventry. It was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity for 32609 spectators.
Preview of the match
Coventry City and Oxford United will meet this Saturday, January 6, 2024 in the FA Cup Round of 32 match.
