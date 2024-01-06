Iraq vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly Game
Photo: Disclosure/South Korea

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 PMan hour ago

Watch Iraq vs South Korea Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Iraq vs South Korea match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
7:55 PM2 hours ago

SOUTH KOREA!

Photo: Disclosure/South Korea
Photo: Disclosure/South Korea
7:50 PM2 hours ago

IRAQ AS A VISITOR!

The Iraqi football team has had a series of challenging and memorable matches in recent months, with varied performances. The team faced intense competition, demonstrating skill and resilience throughout the games.

The victories over Vietnam, Thailand and Jordan stood out, with close results, especially the exciting clash against Jordan, decided on penalties after a draw in regulation time.

Despite some defeats to teams like Russia and Colombia, the Iraqi team maintained its determination and achieved important victories, such as against Saudi Arabia and Syria.

However, there were drawn games, such as against Syria and Ecuador, where Iraq demonstrated balance, but was unable to secure victory.

The team's overall performance was marked by moments of brilliance and challenges, displaying potential and the ability to compete at a high level. The Iraqi team continues to strive and show its resilience, seeking to maintain a consistent performance on its way to international competitions.

7:45 PM2 hours ago

SOUTH KOREA AS MANDER!

The South Korean football team has demonstrated a varied performance in its recent games. With a series of matches in 2023, the team had positive results, especially in clashes against Singapore, Vietnam, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, where they displayed dominance on the field, scoring goals and securing convincing victories .

However, there were challenges, with draws against El Salvador and Colombia, and narrow defeats to Peru and Uruguay. These games highlighted the need for tactical and technical adjustments, especially against more competitive teams.

Important victories against Portugal in December 2022 and balanced clashes stood out, even in defeats to teams like Ghana. The South Korean team showed resilience and the ability to compete at an international level, but also faced difficulties against stronger opponents.

The overall balance presents a team with potential, capable of achieving significant victories, however, still in search of consistency and adaptation to deal with more robust challenges. The recent performance highlights areas for improvement, but also highlights the talent and determination of the South Korean team.

7:40 PM2 hours ago

GAME STAGE!

The New York University Stadium is located in New York University. It is one of the city’s iconic sports facilities. Located in a strategic point, it is ideal for your stay. It is known for hosting a variety of high-profile sporting events, from university games to college games. professional competitions. With capacity for thousands of spectators, the stadium offers an electrifying and modern atmosphere, providing an immersive experience for fans.

Its central location and well-designed infrastructure make it a reference point not only for sporting events, but also for concerts, ceremonies and other cultural events. The combination of cutting-edge technology, spectator amenities and stunning design contributes to the stadium's reputation as one of the city's premier multi-use venues.

In addition to hosting sporting competitions, New York University Stadium also plays a vital role in the community, providing opportunities for recreational activities, educational programs, and promoting civic engagement. Your presence is amazing. is a symbol of the passion for sports and entertainment, enriching the cultural and sporting life of New York City.

7:35 PM2 hours ago

HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

In direct confrontations between South Korea and Iraq, the South Korean team demonstrated a historically superior performance. With a series of games since 1972, South Korea has achieved convincing victories and a few draws, showing a positive trend in clashes with the Iraqi team.

In the most recent clashes, there was a notable South Korean advantage, with victories in 2015, 2009 and 2007. In some games, such as 2021 and 2017, the results ended in a draw, reflecting relative equality in field on specific occasions.

Although the overall record favors South Korea, it is clear that It's important to note that football is football. It's unpredictable, and each game brings its own nuances and challenges. The South Korean team showed consistency in obtaining positive results, but also faced balanced moments against Iraq.

Considering the historical trend, South Korea tends to present itself as a competitive team capable of obtaining favorable results in direct confrontations with Iraq.

7:30 PM2 hours ago

HOW DOES IRAQ ARRIVE?

The Iraq national football team had an exciting and varied series of games in late 2023 and early 2024. Their performances were marked by notable victories and some challenging results. The team faced intense competition, demonstrating skill and resilience throughout the games.

The highlight was the 3-2 victory over Jordan, in a fierce clash that ended in a draw in regulation time, but Iraq prevailed on penalties. There were also significant victories against Indonesia, Thailand and India, all with tight scores.

However, the team faced some defeats, such as against Russia and Qatar, the latter in a very balanced game and decided by the smallest margin.

Overall, the team demonstrated consistency and determination, achieving important victories and dealing well with difficult challenges. With a solid performance, the Iraqi players showed their competitiveness and skill during this series of games.

7:25 PM2 hours ago

HOW DOES SOUTH KOREA ARRIVE?

The South Korea football team had a positive performance in its recent games, showing consistency and determination. With a series of significant victories, the South Korean team demonstrated strength on the field, achieving important results. Convincing victories over China, Singapore, Vietnam, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia stood out, displaying an effective offensive game and solid defense. Despite some draws against Wales and Colombia, the team demonstrated competitiveness and the ability to face strong opponents. However, they suffered narrow defeats to Peru and Uruguay, showing the need for adjustments to face teams with a more challenging game. Overall, the South Korean team displayed a solid performance, with a balance between positive results and challenges to overcome, which could boost its progress on the international football stage.
7:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at New York University Stadium

The Iraq vs South Korea game will be played at New York University Stadium, with a capacity at 28.263 people.
7:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the International Friendly: Iraq vs South Korea live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo