Bahrain vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly Game
Photo: Disclosure/Australia

Update Live Commentary
9:00 PM26 minutes ago

WatchBahrain vs Australia Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Bahrain vs Australia match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
8:55 PM31 minutes ago

AUSTRALIA!

8:50 PM36 minutes ago

SPEAK UP, JONES!

"I've always loved Australia, obviously, I was born in Perth, I lived there when I was younger and then the family decided to move back to Wales," he said.

"It was always on my mind to represent the country where I was born, and as soon as I got the call asking me to play for Australia, I was overjoyed, and it was the right decision for me.

"It was something I was very proud of to tell my family that I received the invitation to represent Australia."

“I knew Arnie and Rene were coming to games in Bolton a few months ago.

"It was a few months ago after a game that Rene got in touch with me, we met up and then suddenly I got the call from Arnie asking if I wanted to play for the Socceroos."

"Over the years I've played in a number of positions, especially at Bolton. I've played left-back, central defender on the left in a three-back system and, of course, right-back too, so I'm versatile," he said.

"But obviously my main position would be right back, but as long as the coach puts me on the field, wherever he wants me to play, I'll do my best."

"I'm not going to lie, it's nervous walking into a room with so many new faces. I only knew Harry Souttar before, but I adapted really well," he said.

“You can tell it’s a really family atmosphere, the kids are good, all the staff are brilliant, so although it might be nervous for a newbie coming in, the atmosphere makes you feel really welcome.

"I've only been here for three or four days and I'm really enjoying it, I feel like I've adapted well and I'll adapt even more, the longer I'm here I'll get to know the boys more at the training ground."

"I've been at Bolton for a few years now and I'm vice-captain there, so I'm hoping to show my leadership skills on and off the field with the boys," he said.

"For now, I hope to repay the trust they showed in bringing me into the squad and continue working in training and, hopefully, in games as well."

8:45 PM41 minutes ago

BAHRAIN AT HOME!

In the last few games, Bahrain had a varied performance, showing consistency in some clashes and difficulties in others. It achieved important victories over the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan and Radnicki Beograd, but faced defeats against the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Palestine. It also recorded draws with Turkmenistan and Kuwait. The team demonstrated the ability to win against challenging opponents, but had difficulty maintaining consistency, oscillating between victories and defeats. These results indicate a period of ups and downs for Bahrain, highlighting significant victories, but also challenges to be overcome for greater consistency.
8:40 PMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

Baniyas Stadium is is a stadium located in the city of Baniyas in the United Arab Emirates. Opened in 2009, it has a capacity for approximately 9,000 spectators. The stadium is Mainly used for football matches and serves as home to the Baniyas Club, a local team that competes in the UAE national league. With modern facilities, Baniyas Stadium offers a vibrant atmosphere for fans, with good conditions for sports. Its strategic location and adequate capacity make it a relevant location for sporting events in the region, contributing to the local sporting scene and attracting football enthusiasts.

Over the years, the stadium has been the venue for several important games, providing fans with memorable experiences and being an integral part of the UAE's sporting landscape. Its infrastructure and environment favor not only sporting events, but also contribute to the local community as a space for entertainment and leisure.

8:35 PMan hour ago

HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

In direct clashes between Bahrain and Australia, the Australian team demonstrated dominance, winning on two occasions, one of them 2-0 in June 2009 and the other 1-0 in November 2008. In response, Bahrain failed to achieve victories, suffering defeats by narrow margins, including a 1-0 scoreline in favor of Australia. These results indicate a consistent advantage for Australia in direct clashes, highlighting a more favorable record for the Australians in clashes between the two teams.
8:30 PMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO AUSTRALIA?

The Australian national football team ended its last ten games with mixed results. In the period, between November 30, 2022 and November 21, 2023, they faced several teams in games from different competitions. The team achieved four victories, two of them over Ecuador, Bangladesh and New Zealand, standing out for impressive scores, such as the 7-0 over Bangladesh.

However, they also faced difficulties, suffering three defeats, including clashes with Argentina and Palestine. They drew twice, including a game against Mexico. The team's performance revealed a consistent winning capacity, but also areas for improvement, especially in matches against more challenging teams. The focus on improving consistency and performance against stronger teams could be an objective for the Australian team's upcoming clashes.

8:25 PMan hour ago

HOW DOES BAHRAIN ARRIVE?

In recent games, the Bahrain football team has had a varied sequence of results. The team faced different opponents, showing a mixed performance, with victories, defeats and draws. Their performances included wins over teams such as Yemen, Philippines and Kyrgyzstan, as well as draws against Turkmenistan and Kuwait. However, it suffered defeats to the United Arab Emirates, Palestine and Oman. Bahrain showed consistency in some matches, demonstrating their ability to win, but they also had moments of difficulty against challenging opponents. The team faced fierce competition, showing its resilience, but also its need for adjustments to face teams of different competitive levels.
8:20 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Baniyas Stadium

The Bahrain vs Australia game will be played at Baniyas Stadium, with a capacity at 6.927 people.
8:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the International Friendly: Bahrain vs Australia live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
