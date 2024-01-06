Bahrain vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
WatchBahrain vs Australia Live Score Here
AUSTRALIA!
SPEAK UP, JONES!
"It was always on my mind to represent the country where I was born, and as soon as I got the call asking me to play for Australia, I was overjoyed, and it was the right decision for me.
"It was something I was very proud of to tell my family that I received the invitation to represent Australia."
“I knew Arnie and Rene were coming to games in Bolton a few months ago.
"It was a few months ago after a game that Rene got in touch with me, we met up and then suddenly I got the call from Arnie asking if I wanted to play for the Socceroos."
"Over the years I've played in a number of positions, especially at Bolton. I've played left-back, central defender on the left in a three-back system and, of course, right-back too, so I'm versatile," he said.
"But obviously my main position would be right back, but as long as the coach puts me on the field, wherever he wants me to play, I'll do my best."
"I'm not going to lie, it's nervous walking into a room with so many new faces. I only knew Harry Souttar before, but I adapted really well," he said.
“You can tell it’s a really family atmosphere, the kids are good, all the staff are brilliant, so although it might be nervous for a newbie coming in, the atmosphere makes you feel really welcome.
"I've only been here for three or four days and I'm really enjoying it, I feel like I've adapted well and I'll adapt even more, the longer I'm here I'll get to know the boys more at the training ground."
"I've been at Bolton for a few years now and I'm vice-captain there, so I'm hoping to show my leadership skills on and off the field with the boys," he said.
"For now, I hope to repay the trust they showed in bringing me into the squad and continue working in training and, hopefully, in games as well."
BAHRAIN AT HOME!
GAME STAGE!
Over the years, the stadium has been the venue for several important games, providing fans with memorable experiences and being an integral part of the UAE's sporting landscape. Its infrastructure and environment favor not only sporting events, but also contribute to the local community as a space for entertainment and leisure.
HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!
HOW DO YOU GET TO AUSTRALIA?
However, they also faced difficulties, suffering three defeats, including clashes with Argentina and Palestine. They drew twice, including a game against Mexico. The team's performance revealed a consistent winning capacity, but also areas for improvement, especially in matches against more challenging teams. The focus on improving consistency and performance against stronger teams could be an objective for the Australian team's upcoming clashes.