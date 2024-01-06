Mozambique vs Lesotho LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly Game
Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:00 PM26 minutes ago

Watch Mozambique vs Lesotho Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Mozambique vs Lesotho match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
8:55 PM31 minutes ago

MOZAMBIQUE!

Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship
Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship
8:50 PM36 minutes ago

LESOTHO OUT OF HOME!

In recent games, the Lesotho national football team has shown a varied performance. The team faced a series of challenges against different opponents in competitions such as the African Cup of Nations (COP) and the Commonwealth Games (CNA).

There was a mix of results, including wins, draws and defeats. Lesotho had some difficult matches, recording defeats to teams such as Angola and Ivory Coast, but also achieving notable victories over Mozambique, Mauritius and Malawi, the latter achieved on penalties.

Draws against Togo and Malawi showed Lesotho's ability to compete at a solid level. However, defeats to Zambia and eSwatini have highlighted areas that may need further work and improvement.

The draw with Nigeria was an encouraging result, demonstrating Lesotho's ability to hold back a high-quality team. Overall, the team showed moments of strength and resilience, but also faced challenges, indicating areas to be worked on to achieve greater consistency and success in future competitions.

8:45 PM41 minutes ago

MOZAMBIQUE PERFORMING AT HOME!

In the last 12 games, the Mozambique team faced a series of challenges, displaying a varied performance. The team had mixed results, achieving two victories, against Benin and Libya, and drawing five matches, including clashes against Malawi, Angola and Zambia. However, the defeats to Algeria, Lesotho, Senegal and Malawi reflected some difficulties, especially in the World Cup qualifying matches. Matches against Malawi and Angola resulted in draws, highlighting parity with teams from the region. Mozambique proved to be competitive in several games, but also faced difficulties against stronger opponents, such as Algeria and Senegal. These results show a team capable of holding its own against teams similar in skill, but also facing obstacles in the face of more challenging opponents.
8:40 PMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

The FNB Stadium, located in Johannesburg, South Africa, is the largest stadium in the world. It is one of the most renowned and imposing stadiums on the African continent. Its construction was completed in 1989 and since then it has been an iconic venue for a variety of sporting and cultural events.

With a capacity for over 94,000 spectators, FNB Stadium, also known as Soccer City, has hosted high-profile events including the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final. Its imposing structure and innovative design make it a national landmark. ;not just for football, but also for South African culture.

In addition to football matches, the stadium is also an outdoor venue. stage for musical concerts by renowned artists, religious events and important celebrations. Its strategic location, modern infrastructure and history of major events have established it as one of the main venues for entertainment and sports on the African continent.

The FNB Stadium is not a private stadium. It is just a sporting arena, but a symbol of unity and celebration, providing memorable and emotional moments for fans and spectators over the years. Its grandeur and cultural importance continue to inspire generations in the world of sport and beyond.

8:35 PMan hour ago

HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

In direct clashes between Mozambique and Lesotho, there are two distinct matches. In the first meeting, in March 2017, Mozambique won 1-0. However, in July 2023, Lesotho got revenge, winning 1-0. This history suggests a balance between the teams with each winning a victory by the slimmest of margins. These clashes highlight the competitiveness and unpredictability of these teams when facing each other, showing that anyone can emerge victorious in balanced matches.
8:30 PMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO LESOTHO?

The Lesotho national football team has had a mixed performance in its recent games. During the aforementioned period, he played a series of matches in different competitions, such as the African Cup of Nations (COP) and the Commonwealth Games (CNA).

The results were mixed, with a combination of draws, wins and defeats. Lesotho had some difficult games, ending with draws against the likes of Benin and Nigeria, as well as a defeat to Zambia. However, the team also showed its strength by achieving victories over Mozambique, Mauritius and Malawi, the latter achieved on penalties.

Although they faced challenges against formidable opponents, Lesotho demonstrated skill and determination in achieving important victories, showing potential for continued improvements in their performance on international fields.

8:25 PMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO MOZAMBIQUE?

In the last few games, the Mozambique national football team showed a varied performance, with results that included wins, draws and some defeats. Overall, they showed consistency, achieving three victories in ten matches. In the context of the World Cup qualifiers, Mozambique achieved important victories against Botswana, Benin and Lesotho. The matches against Angola and Malawi ended in draws, showing a balanced performance against regional opponents. However, there were defeats to Algeria and Nigeria, demonstrating challenges against stronger teams. The team showed resilience by achieving important victories in competitions such as the COSAFA Cup, beating Mauritius and Rwanda. In summary, the results reflect a mixed performance, but with moments of highlight and competitiveness in several international competitions.
8:20 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at FNB Stadium

The Mozambique vs Lesotho game will be played at FNB Stadium, with a capacity at 94.736 people.
8:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the International Friendly: Mozambique vs Lesotho live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo