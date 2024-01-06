Real Madrid vs Arandina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Real Madrid vs Arandina Live Score
How to watch Real Madrid vs Arandina Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Madrid vs Arandina: match for the in Copa del Rey Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
17:30 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
17:30 hrs
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
16:30 hrs
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
16:30 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
16:30 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
16:30 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
16:30 hrs
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
15:30 hrs
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
15:30 hrs
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
14:30 hrs
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
16:30 hrs
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
14:30 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
16:30 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 6th January 2024
|
15:30 hrs
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
The call from Madrid
In goal Lunin, Kepa and Fran.
The Defenders are Carvajal, Nacho, Fran García, Rudiger, Carillo and Tobias.
The midfielders are Bellingham, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos, Arda Guler, Mario Martín and Nico Paz.
The forwards, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim and Álvaro.
The injured for Madrid are: Lucas Vázquez, Kroos, Tchouameni, Vinicius and Mendy.
His first match
Knowing the rival
How does Madrid arrive?
After the Cup match, the meringues will compete in the Spanish Super Cup, their rival in the semifinal will be Atlético de Madrid itself. Next Wednesday the 10th. His return to the League will be on January 21 against Almería.