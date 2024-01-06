Real Madrid vs Arandina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match
Photo: Real Madrid 

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:30 AM2 hours ago

last minute

The medical report that Real Madrid released was an injury to Lucas Vázquez, medical tests were carried out and the following results came out, an injury to the semitendinosus muscle of the right thigh. Lucas misses this Copa del Rey game, pending his evolution.
3:25 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Real Madrid vs Arandina Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Real Madrid vs Arandina live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Juan Carlos Higuero. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:20 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Real Madrid vs Arandina Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday 6th January 2024

USA Time: 3:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

3:15 AM3 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Madrid vs Arandina: match for the in Copa del Rey Match?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Arandina: of Saturday 6th January 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 6th January 2024

17:30 hrs

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

Saturday 6th January 2024

17:30 hrs

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

Saturday 6th January 2024

16:30 hrs

 In Star.

Chile

Saturday 6th January 2024

16:30 hrs

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

Saturday 6th January 2024

16:30 hrs

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

Saturday 6th January 2024

16:30 hrs

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

Saturday 6th January 2024

16:30 hrs

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday 6th January 2024

15:30 hrs

 In Bet 365.

USA

Saturday 6th January 2024

15:30 hrs

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Saturday 6th January 2024

14:30 hrs

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

Saturday 6th January 2024

16:30 hrs

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

Saturday 6th January 2024

14:30 hrs

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

Saturday 6th January 2024

16:30 hrs

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

Saturday 6th January 2024

15:30 hrs

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
3:10 AM3 hours ago

The call from Madrid

This was the call that Carlo Ancelotti made to travel to play this Copa del Rey game.

In goal Lunin, Kepa and Fran.

The Defenders are Carvajal, Nacho, Fran García, Rudiger, Carillo and Tobias.

The midfielders are Bellingham, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Ceballos, Arda Guler, Mario Martín and Nico Paz.

The forwards, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim and Álvaro.

The injured for Madrid are: Lucas Vázquez, Kroos, Tchouameni, Vinicius and Mendy.

3:05 AM3 hours ago

His first match

Real Madrid vs Arandina will be their first duel in history, there are no previous statistics for this game, being something historic for this 3rd division team that will seek to surprise the merengue team. With a full house at the visiting team's home, a victory for Arandina would be printed in the history books, since last season 2020-2021 Real Madrid was eliminated from the Copa del Rey by a team that was out of the first division, the The big winner of that night was Alcoyano 2 goals to 1.
3:00 AM3 hours ago

Knowing the rival

Arandina is a team from the third division, they earned their place in this round of 32 after eliminating Real Murcia 1-0 in the first round, and Cádiz by 2 goals to 1 in the second round, being the most surprising elimination. of the competition.
2:55 AM3 hours ago

How does Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid has just beaten Mallorca by 1 goal to zero, with the Merengues debuting in 2024. As soon as Antonio Rudiger scored the winning goal, some elements had to be replaced. The whites have just won 3 consecutive games in the league, plus an extra one in the last UCL game against Unión Berlin. Real Madrid has not lost a game since the previous year, more precisely on September 24 against Atlético de Madrid.
After the Cup match, the meringues will compete in the Spanish Super Cup, their rival in the semifinal will be Atlético de Madrid itself. Next Wednesday the 10th. His return to the League will be on January 21 against Almería.
2:50 AM3 hours ago

The Copa del Rey has arrived

The Copa del Rey competition arrived, starting the year with interesting matches. Teams from lower divisions seek to place themselves in the forefront, facing the most powerful teams in the Spanish league, those from the first division make their debut, some had to look for their ticket to this round. But the top favorites to win the Cup in this first round may look easy, but anything can happen in a 90-minute duel, where the best in the field will win and eliminate a big shot.
2:45 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Copa del Rey Match Real Madrid vs Arandina Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo