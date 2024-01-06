Tunisia vs Mauritania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Tunisia vs Mauritania on TV in real time?
When is the Tunisia-Mauritania match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Head to head
Therefore, based on these statistics, there is a 17-3 goal difference between the two teams.
Last matches
The average number of goals in matches between Tunisia and Mauritania is 2.8. The average number of goals in the first half in matches between Tunisia and Mauritania is 1.6.
Both teams haven't conceded a goal in their last games. On average, Tunisia score 3.33 goals when playing at home and Mauritania score 1 goal when playing away.
Current Performances
Tunisia's performance in their last 5 matches is better than Mauritania's. Mauritania have a run of 2 matches with 0 goals scored. Tunisia have lost just 0 of their last 5 games against Mauritania (in all competitions).
Facts
In the last 9 games, Tunisia have won 6 times, drawn 3 times and Mauritania have won 0 times. The goal difference is 17-3 in Tunisia's favor. Tunisia have won 8 consecutive home games.
Playing at home, Tunisia haven't lost to Mauritania in their last 4 meetings. Tunisia win the first half in 40% of their games, Mauritania in 33% of their games.
Tunisia win 40% of their games, Mauritania win 33%. The winner of the last meeting between the two teams was Tunisia. In their last meeting, Tunisia won by 4 goals.
Mauritania review
When Mauritania played away from home, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 0, which is 0. Mauritania players need around 34.3 minutes of game time to score away.
Tunisia
When Tunisia hosted opponents at their home stadium, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 0, or 0. Tunisia need an average of 0 minutes to score a goal at their home stadium.
TIME AND PLACE!
As part of the International Friendly Games (World) tournament, a match between Tunisia and Mauritania is scheduled. The match kicks off on 06.01 at 14:30.
Overall, the teams have already played 9 games against each other. The last meeting between the teams was on 16.01.22, and the game ended 4:0.
International friendly
Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024;
Time: 12:30 pm ET;
Venue: Stade Olympique de Radès;
Where to watch: No Broadcast.