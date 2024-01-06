Tunisia vs Mauritania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly Game
Foto: Tunisia

Where and how to watch Tunisia vs Mauritania on TV in real time?

Tunisia-Mauritania

International friendly

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024;

Time: 12:30 pm ET;

Venue: Stade Olympique de Radès;

Where to watch: No Broadcast.

When is the Tunisia-Mauritania match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The international friendly between Tunisia and Mauritania kicks off at 12:30 pm ET at the Stade Olympique de Radès (Radès). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Head to head

In total, 9 matches have been played between the teams. The most recent meeting took place on 16.01.22, with a final score of 4:0. Tunisia emerged victorious in 6 of the matches, while Mauritania won 0 of the meetings. In addition, there were cases where the teams played to a draw, resulting in 3 tied games.

Therefore, based on these statistics, there is a 17-3 goal difference between the two teams.

Last matches

In their last 5 meetings, Tunisia have won 4, Mauritania have won 0 and there have been 1 draws. On average, Tunisia score 2.6 goals against Mauritania and Mauritania score 0.2 goals against Tunisia.

The average number of goals in matches between Tunisia and Mauritania is 2.8. The average number of goals in the first half in matches between Tunisia and Mauritania is 1.6.

Both teams haven't conceded a goal in their last games. On average, Tunisia score 3.33 goals when playing at home and Mauritania score 1 goal when playing away.

Current Performances

When Tunisia leads 1-0 at home, they win 100% of the time. When Mauritania leads 0-1 away, they win 100% of their games. When Mauritania loses 1-0 away, they win 0% of their games.

Tunisia's performance in their last 5 matches is better than Mauritania's. Mauritania have a run of 2 matches with 0 goals scored. Tunisia have lost just 0 of their last 5 games against Mauritania (in all competitions).

Facts

The most common result in matches between Tunisia and Mauritania is 0-0. 3 games have ended with this result.

In the last 9 games, Tunisia have won 6 times, drawn 3 times and Mauritania have won 0 times. The goal difference is 17-3 in Tunisia's favor. Tunisia have won 8 consecutive home games.

Playing at home, Tunisia haven't lost to Mauritania in their last 4 meetings. Tunisia win the first half in 40% of their games, Mauritania in 33% of their games.

Tunisia win 40% of their games, Mauritania win 33%. The winner of the last meeting between the two teams was Tunisia. In their last meeting, Tunisia won by 4 goals.

Mauritania review

Mauritania played 4 matches in this season's International Friendly Games tournament. The club has won 1 meetings in away matches, and overall has won 2, lost 1 and played to a draw 1 times. The team has 3 goals scored and 0 goals conceded, so the goal difference is +3. 34.3 goals are scored approximately by both teams in Mauritania away matches.

When Mauritania played away from home, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 0, which is 0. Mauritania players need around 34.3 minutes of game time to score away.

Tunisia

Tunisia has played 4 international friendly matches this season. The club has 1 wins, 2 losses and 1 draws, of which Tunisia has 0 domestic wins. The average number of goals scored and conceded is 0 and 0 respectively, and the difference between them is 0.

When Tunisia hosted opponents at their home stadium, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 0, or 0. Tunisia need an average of 0 minutes to score a goal at their home stadium.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Tunisia and Mauritania is valid for the International Friendly Games.

As part of the International Friendly Games (World) tournament, a match between Tunisia and Mauritania is scheduled. The match kicks off on 06.01 at 14:30. All sports bettors can follow Tunisia Mauritania betting tips using the subsequent analysis of the teams' statistics and predictions for the match.

Overall, the teams have already played 9 games against each other. The last meeting between the teams was on 16.01.22, and the game ended 4:0. Tunisia have won 6 matches, while Mauritania have won 0. In addition, there have been matches in which the teams have played on an equal footing, so they have 3 games to a draw. So, based on this data, the teams have a 17-3 goal difference.

Welcome to the Tunisia vs Mauritania live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive international friendly match between two teams: Tunisia on one side. On the other is Mauritania. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
