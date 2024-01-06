Wimbledon vs Ipswich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game
Foto: AFC Wimbledon

Where and how to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town on TV in real time?

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

FA Cup

Date: January 6, 2023

Time: 07:30 am ET

Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

When is the AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town will kick off at 07:30 am ET at The Cherry Red Records Stadium in England, in the 3rd round of the 2023/24 FA Cup. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Probable line-ups:

Wimbledon:

Alex Bass, Huseyin Biler, Ryan Johnson, Joe Lewis, Jack Currie, Armani Little, Jake Reeves, Connor Evans, Josh Davison, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omar Bugiel.

 

Ipswich:

Vaclav Hladky, Axel Tuanzebe, George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Harry Clarke, Sam Morsy, Massimo Luongo, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead, Kayden Jackson.

Wimbledon vs Ipswich record

In the last seven matches between the two sides, Ipswich have won three, Wimbledon one and the Blues three.

The most recent match took place in July 2022, a friendly won 3-0 by the Blues.

Review

Wimbledon has played 2 times this season in the FA Cup. The club has 2 wins, 0 losses and 0 draws, of which Wimbledon has 2 home wins. The average number of goals scored and conceded is 10 and 1 respectively, and the difference between them is +9. The average goal scored by teams when Wimbledon play at home is 16.4. When Wimbledon hosted opponents at their home stadium, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 1, or 50. Wimbledon need an average of 16.4 minutes to score a goal at their home stadium.

Ipswich Town have played 3 FA Cup matches this season. The club has won 0 away matches, and overall has won 1, lost 1 and drawn 1 times. The team has 1 goals scored and 2 goals conceded, so the goal difference is -1. 30 goals are scored approximately by both teams in Ipswich Town away matches. When Ipswich Town played away from home, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 1, which is 100. Ipswich Town players need around 30 minutes of game time to score away.

Previous results

Overall, the teams have played 7 games against each other. The last meeting between the teams was on 16.07.22, and the game ended 0:3. Wimbledon won 1 match, while Ipswich Town managed to win 3 meetings.

In addition, there were matches in which the teams played on equal terms, so they have 3 games in a draw. So, based on this data, the teams have a difference of 6-9 goals.

Ipswich

Despite going five games without a win, Ipswich have the second best record in the Championship. In the 26 matches they've played, they've won 16, drawn seven and lost three. The gap to the leaders is ten points, with 55 and Leicester 65.

The Tractor Boys last played Stoke City away from home, drawing 0-0. Despite being the visitors, Ipswich put in a great performance and were unable to score due to a few details. In spite of everything, neither side scored and the score remained level.

AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon's most recent performance was against Forest Green, drawing 1-1 at the New Lawn. The teams started with a lot of attacking pressure. Then the hosts went ahead through Mathew Stevens with four minutes on the clock. The Dons quickly equalized through Ali Al-Hamadi and avoided defeat.

Against Colchester United at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, Wimbledon won 5-3 to take another three points. In the first half, the game ended 2-2, Josh Davison and Joe Lewis scoring for the hosts, while McGeehan and Joe Taylor equalized for the visitors. The No9 scored another, as did No31 and Ali Al-Hamadi, making it five goals.

AFC Wimbledon

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town is valid for the 3rd round of the FA Cup 2023/24.

Ipswich's form is very poor, with three draws in a row and no wins in five matches. They will also be the visitors in this knockout match. Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon have accumulated several positive results, have the support of their fans and are considered the favorites.

We've analyzed the last five matches of each team to come up with our special prediction. The number of goals scored in these matches is very low, so the "Under 2.5 goals" market tip is recommended.

The match takes place in the FA Cup on January 6, 2023 at The Cherry Red Records Stadium in England.

Welcome to the AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive FA Cup match between two teams: AFC Wimbledon on one side. On the other side is Ipswich Town. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
