Wimbledon vs Ipswich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game

Where and how to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town on TV in real time?
Probable line-ups:
Alex Bass, Huseyin Biler, Ryan Johnson, Joe Lewis, Jack Currie, Armani Little, Jake Reeves, Connor Evans, Josh Davison, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omar Bugiel.
Ipswich:
Vaclav Hladky, Axel Tuanzebe, George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Harry Clarke, Sam Morsy, Massimo Luongo, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead, Kayden Jackson.
Wimbledon vs Ipswich record
The most recent match took place in July 2022, a friendly won 3-0 by the Blues.
Review
Ipswich Town have played 3 FA Cup matches this season. The club has won 0 away matches, and overall has won 1, lost 1 and drawn 1 times. The team has 1 goals scored and 2 goals conceded, so the goal difference is -1. 30 goals are scored approximately by both teams in Ipswich Town away matches. When Ipswich Town played away from home, the number of matches in which both teams scored was 1, which is 100. Ipswich Town players need around 30 minutes of game time to score away.
Previous results
In addition, there were matches in which the teams played on equal terms, so they have 3 games in a draw. So, based on this data, the teams have a difference of 6-9 goals.
Ipswich
The Tractor Boys last played Stoke City away from home, drawing 0-0. Despite being the visitors, Ipswich put in a great performance and were unable to score due to a few details. In spite of everything, neither side scored and the score remained level.
AFC Wimbledon
Against Colchester United at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, Wimbledon won 5-3 to take another three points. In the first half, the game ended 2-2, Josh Davison and Joe Lewis scoring for the hosts, while McGeehan and Joe Taylor equalized for the visitors. The No9 scored another, as did No31 and Ali Al-Hamadi, making it five goals.
TIME AND PLACE!
Ipswich's form is very poor, with three draws in a row and no wins in five matches. They will also be the visitors in this knockout match. Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon have accumulated several positive results, have the support of their fans and are considered the favorites.
We've analyzed the last five matches of each team to come up with our special prediction. The number of goals scored in these matches is very low, so the "Under 2.5 goals" market tip is recommended.
The match takes place in the FA Cup on January 6, 2023 at The Cherry Red Records Stadium in England.
FA Cup
Date: January 6, 2023
Time: 07:30 am ET
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil