Gillingham vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game
Foto: Gillingham

Update Live Commentary
10:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Gillingham vs Sheffield United on TV in real time?

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

FA Cup

Date: January 6, 2023

Time: 12pm

Venue: Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham, Kent, England

Broadcast: Star+

9:55 PMan hour ago

When is the Gillingham vs Sheffield United match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Gillingham and Sheffield United will kick off at 10:00 am ET at Priestfield Stadium in Gillingham, Kent, England, in the 3rd round of the 2023/24 FA Cup. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.

In the last eight games between them, there have been three wins for each side and two draws. The most recent clash was in January 2017 and was a 2-2 draw in a League One match.

9:50 PMan hour ago

Sheffield United's probable line-up

Davies; Baldock, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Norwood, Brooks, Osborn, Norrington-Davies; Traore, Brewster.
9:45 PMan hour ago

Gillingham's probable line-up

Turner; Masterson, Ehmer, Ogie; Alexander, Coleman, Jefferies, Lapslie, Malone; Bonne, Nichols.
9:40 PMan hour ago

Gillingham vs Sheffield United prediction

The market sees Sheffield United as big favorites for the match, after all, they're a Premier League side against an opponent from the fourth tier of English soccer.

My bet for the match is the Asian handicap -1.00 in favor of the visitors. This line pays out if Sheffield United win by two goals or more. If the Blades win by one goal, we'll get our money back.

9:35 PMan hour ago

Gillingham vs Sheffield United record

In the last eight games between them, there have been three wins for each side and two draws.

The most recent meeting was in January 2017 and was a 2-2 draw in a League One match.

9:30 PMan hour ago

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are currently the worst team in the Premier League, sitting bottom of the table with just nine points. They have played 20 matches and won only twice. They have also drawn three times and suffered 15 defeats.

Recently, they traveled to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City and left the field defeated 2-0. With just 14 minutes on the referee's clock, Rodri took the ball and shot into the corner to open the scoring. In the second half, Foden crossed into the area and Julián Álvarez added to the tally.

9:25 PM2 hours ago

Gillingham

Gillingham had gone three games without a win in League Two (fourth division). However, they redeemed themselves by beating Sutton United at home 1-0. Harry Smith's dismissal helped the home side to success. The winning goal was scored by Scott Malone in the 72nd minute.

Finally, again with a slender 1-0 scoreline, The Gills beat Colchester United away from home. Both teams had 15 shots on target and put in a very similar performance. Despite this, it was the visitors who managed to score, with Scott Malone at the start of the second half.

Gillingham
Gillingham

 

9:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Gillingham and Sheffield United is valid for the 3rd round of the FA Cup 2023/24.

Sheffield United, who are the visitors and are on a four-game winless streak, are the favorites to succeed and advance to the next round. This is because their opponents, Gillingham, are from the fourth tier of English soccer. In this sense, the recommended guess is "Final Result - Sheffield United".

Gillingham are trying to maintain and extend their two-game winning streak and advance to the next round of the FA Cup. Sheffield United's recent record is very high, even though they haven't won in four matches. The special guess for punters on duty is in the "Over 1.5 goals" market.

The match takes place in the FA Cup on January 6, 2023 at Priestfield Stadium in Gillingham, Kent, England.

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Gillingham vs Sheffield United live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive FA Cup match between two teams: Gillingham on one side. On the other side is Sheffield United. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
