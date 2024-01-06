Gillingham vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Gillingham vs Sheffield United on TV in real time?
In the last eight games between them, there have been three wins for each side and two draws. The most recent clash was in January 2017 and was a 2-2 draw in a League One match.
Sheffield United's probable line-up
Gillingham's probable line-up
Gillingham vs Sheffield United prediction
My bet for the match is the Asian handicap -1.00 in favor of the visitors. This line pays out if Sheffield United win by two goals or more. If the Blades win by one goal, we'll get our money back.
Gillingham vs Sheffield United record
Sheffield United
Recently, they traveled to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City and left the field defeated 2-0. With just 14 minutes on the referee's clock, Rodri took the ball and shot into the corner to open the scoring. In the second half, Foden crossed into the area and Julián Álvarez added to the tally.
Gillingham
Finally, again with a slender 1-0 scoreline, The Gills beat Colchester United away from home. Both teams had 15 shots on target and put in a very similar performance. Despite this, it was the visitors who managed to score, with Scott Malone at the start of the second half.
TIME AND PLACE!
Sheffield United, who are the visitors and are on a four-game winless streak, are the favorites to succeed and advance to the next round. This is because their opponents, Gillingham, are from the fourth tier of English soccer. In this sense, the recommended guess is "Final Result - Sheffield United".
Gillingham are trying to maintain and extend their two-game winning streak and advance to the next round of the FA Cup. Sheffield United's recent record is very high, even though they haven't won in four matches. The special guess for punters on duty is in the "Over 1.5 goals" market.
The match takes place in the FA Cup on January 6, 2023 at Priestfield Stadium in Gillingham, Kent, England.
FA Cup
Date: January 6, 2023
Time: 12pm
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham, Kent, England
Broadcast: Star+