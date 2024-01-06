Congo vs Angola LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Congo vs Angola live from the 2024 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Congo vs Angola live corresponding to the 2024 Friendly Match, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the TBC United Arab Emirates. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Congo vs Angola online and live from the 2024 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Congo vs Angola match in several countries:
Argentina: 13 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 12 hours without transmission
Brazil: 13 hours without transmission
Chile: 13 hours without transmission
Colombia: 11 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 11 hours without transmission
US (ET): 11 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 17 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 10 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 13 hours without transmission
Peru: 11 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 13 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 12 hours without transmission
Argentina: 13 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 12 hours without transmission
Brazil: 13 hours without transmission
Chile: 13 hours without transmission
Colombia: 11 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 11 hours without transmission
US (ET): 11 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 17 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 10 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 13 hours without transmission
Peru: 11 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 13 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 12 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Congo's last lineup!
This is the team's latest line-up: Lionel M'Pasi, Chancel Mbemba, Joris Kayembe, Gedeon Kalulu, Enoch Inonga Baka, Charles Pickel, Aaron Tshibola, Yoane Wissa, Grady Diangana, Simon Banza and Théo Bongonda.
Grady Diangana, player to watch!
The West Brom winger is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Diangana seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for West Brom on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. The forward had a great previous season and West Brom will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Congo arrive?
Those from Congo appear in this friendly duel as part of their preparation to face the 2024 African Cup. The Leopards present a list with interesting players such as Chancel Mbemba, Grady Diangana, Theó Bongonan, Lionel M'Pasi and Aaron Tshibola. Congo is a power in the CAF zone and it will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm with friendlies, hoping that it can get into the fight for the title of the African continent. Those from Congo are part of Group F along with Morocco, Zambia and Tabzania, so they will have to start in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Round of 16 and head towards the Africa Cup title.
Angola's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Neblú, Kialonda Gaspar, Jonathan Buatu, Fredy, Tó Carneiro, Milson, Loide, Manuel Keliano, Show, Mabululu and Zito Luvumbo.
Zito Luvumbo, player to watch!
The Cagliari striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the forward part of the Angola team. Luvumbo arrives as one of the most important players of the Italian team and will seek to contribute offensively to his team. During this season with the team he has played 19 games where he scored 3 goals and gave 3 assists. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater consistency on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Show to form a lethal forward.
How does Angola arrive?
Those from Angola are participating in this friendly duel as part of their preparation to host the African Cup in their country. The Ivorians present a list with interesting players such as Zito Luvumbo, Show, Milson, Neblú, Kialonda Gaspar and Jonathan Buatu. Angola is not a power in the CAF zone and it will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm with friendlies, hoping that it can get into the fight for the title of the African continent, its main objective in this competition is to qualify for the knockout round and seek to be one of the surprises of the championship. The Palancas Negras are located as part of Group D along with Algeria, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, so they will have to start in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Round of 16 and surprise the African Cup.
Where is the game?
The TBC United Arab Emirates located in the city of San Pedro will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within their respective international competitions. This stadium has capacity for 5,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Congo vs Angola match, corresponding to the 2024 friendly match. The match will take place at the TBC United Arab Emirates, at 11 am.