Norwich vs Bristol Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Norwich vs Bristol Rovers match.
Retrospect
Norwich and Bristol have met 44 times, with 15 wins for Norwich, 16 for Bristol and 13 draws. In the FA Cup there have been three games, with two draws and a Bristol win. Norwich have met Bristol 22 times at home, with 10 wins, nine draws and three defeats. In the FA Cup there has only been one game, with one draw.
Probable Bristol
The likely Bristol Rovers line-up for the match is: Cox, Grant, Crama and Taylor; Thomas, Finley, Evans, Woods and Vale; Marquis and Martins.
Probable Norwich
Norwich's probable team for the match is: Long, Stacey, Batth, Gibson and McCallum; Gibbs, Gabriel Sara and Nunez; Rowe, Sargent and Hernández.
Injuries
Norwich will be without Sorensen and Giannoulis, both injured. Bristol will also be without Moore and Bogarde, the former through injury and the latter on his return to Aston Villa.
FA Cup
In the FA Cup, Bristol Rovers entered the first round having knocked out Whitby Town in a 7-2 win. In the second round, against Crewe, they won 4-2, going through to the third round, where Norwich enter the competition.
Championship and League One
In the Championship, England's 'second division', Norwich are in 13th place with 35 points, level with Preston, three above Millwall, Swansea and Blackburn, and one below Watford, Bristol City and Middlesbrough. In League One, England's 'third division', Bristol are in 10th place with 34 points, two points below Northampton and two above Lincoln City and Leyton Orient.
Last Matches: Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers, on the other hand, have won two and lost one of their last games. On Tuesday (26), they won 2-1 at home to Portsmouth, with goals from Antony Evans and Luke Thomas, while Paddy Lane pulled one back. On Friday (29), it was another 2-1 home win over Charlton, with two goals from Chris Martin, while Tedic pulled one back. And on Monday (01), away from home, the defeat was 3-2 to Wycombe Wanderers, with goals from Tafazolli, Vokes and Leahy, while Chirs Martin scored twice to cut the deficit.
Last Matches: Norwich
Norwich come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw in their last games. On Tuesday (26), they lost 1-0 away to West Bromwich, with a goal from Thomas-Asante. On Friday (29), also by 1-0, the defeat came against Millwall, with a goal from Bradshaw. And on Monday (01), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Southampton, with Armstrong opening the scoring for Southampton, while Sargent equalized.
