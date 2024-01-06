Arouca vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Fábio Veríssimo will be the referee for the match, with Pedro Martins and Hugo Marques as assistants. The VAR will be led by Tiago Martins, with Hugo Ribeiro as assistant.
Probable Benfica
Benfica's probable team for the match is: Trubin, Aursnes, Antonio Silva, Araújo and Morato; Neves, Kokcu, Gouveia, Rafa Silva and João Mário; Arthur Cabral.
Probable Arouca
Arouca's probable team for the match is: De Arruabarrena, Milovanov, Galovic, Montero and Esgaio; Jason, Simão, Ebour and Sylla; Mujica and Gonzalez.
Injuries
On the Arouca side Quaresma is out through injury, while Benfica will be without Bernat, Tengstedt, David Neres and Bah, all injured.
Roger Schmidt!
Roger Schmidt, Benfica's coach, spoke about what he expects from the game against Arouca and, above all, about the club's new reinforcement, Marcos Leonardo: "It's always difficult to play there. A few weeks ago, we were there for the League Cup. We won the game, we know the atmosphere, but they have a new coach, new energy and new self-confidence, because they've had a lot of success in recent weeks, so we expect a tough game. But we're in great shape, training has been great, Ángel [Di María] and Nico [Otamendi] are back, so we're ready to fight for the three points tomorrow [Saturday]. We're very happy that he (Marcos Leonardo) is at Benfica, because he's a great talent in Brazilian soccer. In every transfer window, it's our duty to try to improve the team, and Marcos Leonardo is a good example of that. He's the right age to go to Europe and, for these players, Benfica is the perfect club for them to come to. We know that he hasn't trained for four weeks, so he's not in his best physical shape. But we want to integrate him into the team as quickly as possible, get him in the best condition and give him a clear idea of how we play. He's a striker with special characteristics. He scores goals, but he's strong on the move, asking for the ball. He's a top-level player and we're happy to have him. At the moment, we have two strikers. Casper Tengstedt is injured and Marcos Leonardo isn't ready yet, that's the situation. I'm very happy that Arthur [Cabral] and Petar [Musa] are in good shape, and in general too. If you look at our squad, with the four injuries we have, Alex Bah, Casper Tengstedt, Juan Bernat and David Neres, we have 17 players. That's not a lot, with Marcos [Leonardo] there are 18 outfield players. At the moment, we're not thinking about losing any players. We always have to focus on the here and now. In four weeks' time, at the end of January, maybe the situation will be different, but right now my focus is on the players who are here. We need them, we have several very important games in the coming weeks, some of which are already title games, like the League Cup, so we're completely focused on that situation. We never know what's going to happen in the transfer window, as I've said a few times here, but we can't have any big changes with players leaving, because our squad is balanced and there aren't many players. If you could get fit in a day or a week, you wouldn't need pre-season. In Brazil, the season is always very long and I think it was good for him to rest for the last four weeks. From what I saw today [Friday], he made a good impression. He's in good shape, but he needs time and training to gain rhythm and avoid injury. He may be fit enough to get minutes in the short term, but we have to develop him to be a starter and play 90 minutes. We already knew that this was the situation when we signed him, so it's not a big problem for us, because we also play good soccer without him. We do our best and, day after day, we try to find the best load for him. With the training sessions and the connection with the other players, we'll find the right moment to let him play, because that's always the easiest way to integrate him in the best way, as he needs to connect with his teammates."
Last Matches: Benfica
Benfica come into the match on the back of three straight wins. On December 17, away from home, they won 1-0 against Braga, with a goal from Tengstedt. On the 21st, at home to AVS, the win was 4-1, with goals from Di María, João Mário, Tiago Gouveia and Correia (own goal), while Mercado scored a late winner. And on Friday (29), they beat Famalicão 3-0, with goals from Arthur Cabral, Rafa Silva and Musa.
Last Matches: Arouca
Arouca come into the match with one draw and two wins in their last games. On December 10, at home, they drew 2-2 with Rio Ave, with goals from Cristo González and David Salgueiro, while Aderlan and Boateng equalized. On the 16th, a 3-0 win over Gil Vicente, with three goals from Rafa Mújica. And on Thursday (28), away from home, the win was 4-1 over Estrela Amadora, with Gaspar opening the scoring for the hosts, while Mújica equalized, David Salgueiro turned the game around, Francisco Rubio scored the third and André Bukia rounded off the scoring.
