Sunderland vs Newcastle United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Emirates FA Cup Match
Update Live Commentary
7:45 PM10 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Sunderland vs Newcastle United live streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Newcastle United live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium of Light. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
7:40 PM15 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United online live stream

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN, streaming service through Star Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
7:35 PM20 minutes ago

Key Player - Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon, the Magpies' winger, is the key player for Eddie Howe's team. The striker, who arrived from Everton, has gradually earned a place in the team's attacking front and together with Alex Isak has the responsibility of scoring and giving his team goals to ensure victory.
7:30 PM25 minutes ago

Key player - Sunderland

Jack Clarke, the young winger of the black cats, is key for the visiting team, being one of the most determinant players for this team. 
Clarke provides speed, power and goal scoring to Sunderland's attack, together with Alex Pritchard and Jobe Bellingham, they form the fearsome attacking trident of this team. 
7:25 PM30 minutes ago

Head to head: Sunderland vs Newcastle United

This Saturday's match will be the 156th duel between these two teams, the balance even with 53 wins for each team, in addition to registering 49 draws.
Newcastle has not won a derby since August 2011, in this interregnum of time are 6 wins for the black cats and three draws.
7:20 PM35 minutes ago

How is Newcastle United coming along?

The Magpies are currently competing in the Premier League, where they are in ninth place, outside the European qualification places. In the FA Cup, they start their participation in the third round against their Derby rival, Sunderland AFC.
7:15 PM40 minutes ago

How is Sunderland coming along?

The Black Cats are currently competing in the EFL Championship, where they are in sixth place in the playoffs. In the FA Cup, they start their participation in the third round against their Derby rival, Newcastle United.
7:10 PMan hour ago

A derby in the third round of the FA Cup

The Tyne & Wear derby will be the most attractive match of this third round of the FA Cup, Sunderland and Newcastle have a historic rivalry, two passions that are divided every ninety minutes, and have left many episodes of great rivalry, however, the Stadium of Light was suitable for this match, and for the rival fans to feel at home.
7:05 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Stadium of Light

The duel for the third round of the FA Cup, will be played at the Stadium of Light, the home of Sunderland, located in the metropolitan county of Tyne and Wear in northeastern England, was inaugurated in 1997, has capacity for 48707 spectators.  
7:00 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of Sunderland vs Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup. The match will take place at the Stadium of Light at 07:45.
